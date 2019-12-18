Tillamook High School Service Learning Projects Provide Valuable Benefits to Student & Community

By Julie Chick, for the Pioneer

Service-Learning Projects are something all upper level Tillamook School District students must complete before graduation. These projects range in variety and are meant to engage students outside school walls as they learn genuine project coordination skills while benefiting the greater community.

Haylee Burgett, a junior at THS, for her Service-Learning Project, hosted a Family Resource Night for families that have children with disabilities. Haylee served up dinner, had cookie decorating on hand, welcomed 11 professionals with a community resource table and a had surprise visit from Santa! Professionals where on hand to offer free resources such as community living and working opportunities; free support line access; food bank knowledge; and a table of trendy hand made gifts prepared by the TSD9 transition students – students with disabilities preparing to enter their community after graduation.





Haylee says her experience working in the Lifeskills classroom has allowed her to, “get to know the students better”. She says she enjoys the connection she is making with these students and was inspired by her teacher to offer their families more community resources. Haylee has post-graduation sites on Columbia Gorge Community College where she wants to set a course toward eventually earning a Nursing degree. She loves the idea of going to college close to family.

For more information about resources for families/people who experience a disability contact the local Community Developmental Disabilities Program at 503-842-8201 or contact FACT Oregon at: www.factoregon.org