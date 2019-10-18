Tillamook High School FFA Program and Agricultural Science Program awarded Rural Community Grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services

SPOKANE, Washington (Oct. 17, 2019) – Northwest Farm Credit Services is proud to award the Tillamook High School FFA Program and Agricultural Science Program a $2,500 Northwest FCS Rural Community Grant.

“The Tillamook High School FFA Chapter and Agricultural Sciences Program would like to thank Northwest Farm Credit Services for the generous support of our new plasma torch,” said Chapter Advisers Hayden and Brooklyn Bush. “This grant will be used to help install the torch and get it running so that our students can learn cutting-edge welding and metal science technology. This will give our students the best educational opportunities possible.”

Northwest FCS is committed to helping rural communities succeed. To date in 2019, Northwest FCS has committed over $183,000 to 153 projects in rural communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington. Since the program’s inception in 2007, it has awarded 1,145 grants totaling more than $1.94 million.

The next rural grant deadline is Feb. 1, 2020. If you think your rural project may be eligible for a grant, visit northwestfcs.com/Stewardship/Rural-Communities for more information and an application.



Northwest FCS is a $12 billion financial cooperative providing financing and related services to farmers, ranchers, agribusinesses, commercial fishermen, timber producers, rural homeowners and crop insurance customers in Montana, Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Northwest FCS is a member of the nationwide Farm Credit System that supports agriculture and rural communities with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. For more information, go to northwestfcs.com