Tillamook High School Cross-Country Teams Bringing Home 3rd place trophies

Tillamook High School Cross-Country boys and girls teams claimed the district championships, traveling to the State Tournament today November 3rd for competiton. Both teams will be adding to the trophies — the THS boys and girls teams placed 3rd at the state meet.



For the girls, Solace Bergeron and Sarah Pullen, led the way, finishing 1st and 2nd, with the other team members Whitney Averill, Nina Zweifel, Paige Ross, Itzel Vazquez, and Allison Wilkes.



For the boys, Carter Kunert came in 3rd place, with Marshall Bush and Dexter Patching in the top 20, and other team members Fabian Niemi, Dylan Dickson, Devon Franske, and Quintin Metcalfe.