Tillamook High School – Class of 2019 – Scholarships

As the graduating class of 2019 from Tillamook High School and their friends and family gather for graduation this evening, the Pioneer is pleased to share the recipients of scholarships.

The list includes the college attending or secondary education the student is pursuing and scholarships awarded:

Audrey Averill – Portland Beauty School

Tillamook 4-H/FFA Ice Cream Scooping Booth

Charity Drive Schoalrship

TEA Scholarship

Gracie Blanchard – Northwest Nazarene University

Oregon Hunters Association Scholarship

Logan Braxling – Peterson CAT University

Howard Wagner Memorial Scholarship

Joel Castillo – Tillamook Bay Community College

State Seal of Biliteracy Award

Alan Andrade Chacon – Tillamook Bay Community College

State Seal of Biliteracy Award

TBCC First Class Scholar Scholarship

Padres Unidos Schoalrship

Megan Cooper – University of Oregon

Pathway Oregon Scholarship

Zurith Delatorre – Tillamook Bay Community College

TBCC First Class Scholar Scholarship

Dylan Dickson – Humboldt State University

State Seal of Biliteracy Award

Charity Drive Scholarship

Colin Farrier – Embry Riddle Aeronautical University

Embry Riddle Aeronautical University attending scholarship

Chacellor Scholarship

Hampton Lumber Scholarship

Gracie Giannecchini – University of Oregon

DeArmond Scholarship

Mackenzie Guarcello – Oregon State University

Tillamook County 4-H Assoc

Tillamook 4-H/FFA Ice Cream Booth

Charity Drive Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

FFA Alumni Scholarship

Alejandro Herrera – Southwestern Oregon Community College

THS Alumni scholarship

Dana Hoodenpyl – Linn Benton Community College

Charity Drive Scholarship

FFA Alumni Schoalrship

Samuel Hooley – Hillsdale College

LeAnn Neal Memorial Scholarship

Lewis and Clark Plant Science Scholarship

Merit Scholarship (Hillsdale College)

Isabel Hurliman – West Texas A&M

Charity Drive Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Charlie Jenck – Oregon State University

Knights of Columbus

Friends of Cape Meares

Charity Drive Scholarship

Gienger Scholarship

Kiwanis Club

DeArmond Scholarship

Tillamook County Creamery Association Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Makinley Johnson – Oregon State University

Charity Drive Scholarship

THS Alumni scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Madeline Kralik – Oregon State University

Charity Drive Scholarship

DeArmond Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Carter Kunert – Lane Community College

Charity Drive Scholarship

THS Alumni/Simpson scholarship

Stan Eckley Memorial Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Hampton Lumber Scholarship

Emely Legorreta – Tillamook Bay Community College

State Seal of Biliteracy Award

Andrea Leon – Pacific University

Charity Drive Scholarship

Laci Lourenzo – Linn Benton Community College

Tillamook County 4-H Association

Catholic Daughter Scholarship

Odd Fellows Scholarship

Charity Drive Scholarship

Northweat Farm Credit Servies

DeArmond Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarhip

FFA Alumni Scholarship

McKenzie Main – Pacific University

Charity Drive Scholarship

THS Alumni scholarship

Kiwanis Club

Jan Colleknon Scholarship

AAUW Scholarship

PUD College Work Program

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Dulce Martinez – Tillamook Bay Community College

TBCC First Class Scholar Scholarship

Auria McCarty – Community College of Colorado

FFA Alumni Scholarship

Hannah Palter – Tillamook BayCommunity College

Tillamook 4-H Project (small animal)

Tillamook 4-H/FFA Ice Cream Scooping Booth

Charity Drive Scholarship

Brodie Queen – Eastern Oregon University

Tillamook County 4-H Assoc.

Tillamook 4-H project (livestock)

Tillamook 4-H/FFA Ice Cream Booth

Charity Drive Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

FFA Alumni Scholarship

Madison Reeves – Oregon Tech

Tillamook 4-H/FFA Ice Cream Scooping Booth

Charity Drive Scholarship

FFA Alumni Scholarship

Brooke Reibach – University of Oregon

Charity Drive Scholarship

AAUW Scholarship

Sheryl Kelly Memorial Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Josephine Riggert – Flagler College

Charity Drive Scholarship

Presidential Scholarship

Justin Rowley – Tillamook Bay Community College

TBCC First Class Scholar Scholarship

Rachel Soto – Tillamook Bay Community College

State Seal of Biliteracy Award

Christopher Silveira – Linn Benton Community College

Farm Credit West Scholarship

Miya Stahle – Oregon State University

Dean Steidinger Scholarship

Tillamook County Creamery Association Scholarship

Scholastic Scholarship

Kennedy Stevens – Oregon State University

Charity Drive Scholarship

Alan Trapale Perez – Oregon State University

State Seal of Biliteracy Award

Oscar Valencia – Portland State University

State Seal of Biliteracy Award

Padres Unidos Scholarship

4 Free years Scholarship (PSU)

Daniel Weber – University of Oregon

Summit Scholarship (UofO)

Charity Drive Scholarship

Allison Wilkes- Pacific University

Charity Drive Scholarship

THS Alumni scholarship

Kiwanis Club

Don Sheneberger Scholarship

Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Rotary Club Scholarship