Tillamook High School Charity Drive Grant Applications being accepted now through April 15th

Congratulations to Tillamook High School and the community of Tillamook on the completion of another outstanding Charity Drive. The generosity shown by this community is truly astounding. The Charity Drive Committee is now accepting applications from local charities for Charity Drive awards. This year’s event generated $54,335.62 to be disbursed to local charities through this process.

Charity Drive grant application forms can be found on the Tillamook School District website (click here) or picked up at Tillamook High School or the District Office. Applications should be submitted to Tillamook School District C/O Bruce Rhodes, 2510 1st St, Tillamook, OR 97141. Deadline for applications is April 15, 2019. For questions, please contact Bruce Rhodes or Angela Paladeni at (503) 842-4414.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

