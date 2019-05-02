Tillamook High School Charity Drive Distributes Funds to Local Groups

Tillamook High School’s Charity Drive 2019 – $54,000 distributed to these local organizations:

Adventist Health

Afloat Ministries

ARC of Tillamook County

Auggie’s Hope

Bay City Arts Center

Black Box Theatre Company

CARE (Community Action Resource Enterprises)

CASA

Celebrate Recovery

Fairview Grange

Faith in Action/Tillamook Regional Medical Center

First Christian Church

Healthy Families of Tillamook County

House of Grace

Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #94

Latimer Quilt & Textile Center

Marie Mills Center, Inc

Monday Musical Club

OSU Extension Office

Pleasant Valley 4-H Club

Sacred Heart Church

Seventh Day Adventist

St. Albans Episcopal Church

St. Johns Church

TAPA

Tillamook Head Start

Tillamook Chamber of Commerce

Tillamook Church of the Nazarene

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains

Tillamook County Womens Resource Center

Tillamook Early Learning Center

Tillamook Ecumenical Community

Tillamook Family & Youth Services Team

Tillamook Food Bank

Tillamook High School

Tillamook School District BackPack Program

Tillamook Serenity Club

Tillamook Swiss Society

Tillamook United Methodist Church

Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters

Ultimook Track Club

YMCA