Tillamook High School Charity Drive Distributes Funds to Local Groups

Tillamook High School’s Charity Drive 2019 – $54,000 distributed to these local organizations:
Adventist Health
Afloat Ministries
ARC of Tillamook County
Auggie’s Hope
Bay City Arts Center
Black Box Theatre Company
CARE (Community Action Resource Enterprises)
CASA
Celebrate Recovery
Fairview Grange
Faith in Action/Tillamook Regional Medical Center
First Christian Church
Healthy Families of Tillamook County
House of Grace
Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge #94
Latimer Quilt & Textile Center
Marie Mills Center, Inc
Monday Musical Club
OSU Extension Office
Pleasant Valley 4-H Club
Sacred Heart Church
Seventh Day Adventist
St. Albans Episcopal Church
St. Johns Church
TAPA
Tillamook Head Start
Tillamook Chamber of Commerce
Tillamook Church of the Nazarene
Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Chaplains
Tillamook County Womens Resource Center
Tillamook Early Learning Center
Tillamook Ecumenical Community
Tillamook Family & Youth Services Team
Tillamook Food Bank
Tillamook High School
Tillamook School District BackPack Program
Tillamook Serenity Club
Tillamook Swiss Society
Tillamook United Methodist Church
Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters
Ultimook Track Club
YMCA
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer