Tillamook High School Charity Drive 2018 Schedule – Kickoff Assembly Tuesday Feb. 6th

It’s that time of year again – when Tillamookians don’t have to cook many (if any meals) and there are all kinds of other goodies, events and more about town … IT’S CHARITY DRIVE! The kick-off assembly is Tuesday February 6th at 9:58 am … and then the events begin – February 9th – 19th Tillamook High School 65th Annual Charity Drive to benefit Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and our local community. Here is the schedule of events in a convenient PDF – save to your smart phone for easy reference.

Here is a list of the daily events, as well as the on-going fundraisers. Like the Tillamook High School Charity Drive Facebook Page click here for updates about events and fundraisers.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9

Freshmen ………..Junior High Dance @ THS New Gym; 7-10pm; $8 per person

Sophomores …..Applewood Smoked Pork Dinner & Silent Auction @ Parish Hall; 4-7:30pm; Single $15, Couple $25, Child 10 & under $10

Seniors …………….Kid’s Art Camp @ THS Cafeteria; 3:30-5:30pm; $10

Junior High Night w/Seniors @ THS; 5-7pm; $10

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10

Freshmen ……….Socks & Soup @ THS Cafeteria; 7-10pm; Adults $7, Kids $5

Sophomores .. High Tea & Quilt Auction, Silent Auction @Methodist Church; 11am-3pm; Adult $10, Senior $9, Child $6

Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza; 10am-4pm; By Donation

Adult Paint Night @ POTB Officer’s Mess Hall; 6-9pm; $35. Call 503.842.2566 ext 2225 to Reserve Spot. Juniors ……………..Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South) 10am-4pm; By Donation

Father-Daughter Dance @ Averill’s Grange; 6-8pm; $10 per person; no more than $25 per family

Dodge Ball Tournament @ YMCA; 3-5pm; $10 per participant

Seniors ……………..Volleyball Camp @ THS; 1-3pm; $20 Basketball Camp @ THS; 1-3pm; $20

Turkey Dinner @ Nazarene Church; 4-8pm; Adults $12, Child 10 & under $8

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11

Freshmen …………Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza; 10am-2pm; By Donation

Juniors ………….Baseball Clinic @ East School; 12-2pm; $10 per participant

Seniors ………….Ham & Egg Breakfast @ Parish Hall; 7am-12pm; By Donation

Bake Sale @ Nazarene Church; 8:30am-noon; By Donation

Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South) 10am; By Donation

Combined Junior/Sophomore Class Ham Dinner @ Fairgrounds; Noon-6pm; Adults $12, Seniors $10, Child Under 12 $8 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12

All School Event: Mr. THS Contest @ THS Auditorium; 7pm; Adults $7, Students $5

Freshmen …………Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class. Juniors ………….Southern BBQ Dinner @ Parish Hall; 4-7pm; Adults $15, Kids $12

Seniors ………….Fish Peddler Take-Over @ Fish Peddler; 4-7pm; Fish Peddler Menu w/portion donated to class. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13

Concessions by All Classes at Basketball Games @ THS

Freshmen …………Mexican Dinner @ THS Cafeteria; 4-7pm; Adults $10, Child 10 & Under $8

Sophomores ……….Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class. Juniors ………….Rotary Cake Auction @ Rendezvous Restaurant; Noon

Half Time Event @ Boys Basketball Game; $5 per balloon

Flashlight Tag After Basketball Games @ THS; 7-8:30pm; $5 per participant

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Freshmen ……….Valentine Babysitting @ East School; 6-9pm $4 per hour for age 2 & under;$3 per hour age 2+ Sophomores …Steak Dinner & Silent Auction @ Nazarene Church 4-7:30pm; Single $15, Couple $25, Child Under 10 $10

Kiwanis Cake Auction @ Rendezvous Restaurant; Noon

Juniors ………..Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Freshmen …………Trivia Night @ Fern Café; 7-9pm; $7 per participant

Sophomores …..Lasagna Dinner @ Parish Hall; 4-7:30pm; Adult $12, Senior $10, Child Under 12 $8

Chairs 4 Charity Oral Auction @ Parish Hall; 6:30pm; Call 503.812.5469 for Information

East School Activity for East School Students @ East School; 3:30-5pm; $5 per child

Seniors ………….Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class.

Skate Party @ Fairgrounds; 6-9pm; $8, includes 2 Raffle Tickets

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16: NO SCHOOL

All School Event: Donkey Basketball @ THS Gym; 7pm; Adults $9, Students $7; Concessions by All Classes Freshmen …………Spaghetti Dinner @ THS Cafeteria; 4-7pm; Adults $8, Child 10 & Under $6 Seniors ………….Boxed Lunch Delivery; $8; Call 503.812.1660 to Order

Rummage Sale @ Fairview Grange; 8-4pm; By Donation

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

Freshmen …………Jedi Training @ East School; 9am-Noon; $10 or 2 for $15

Rummage Sale @ THS Cafeteria; 9am-3pm; By Donation

Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South); 10am-2pm; By Donation

Sophomores …..Rummage Sale @ East School; 9am-4pm; By Donation

Fun Run @ Tillamook Junior High; 9am; $15 per Participant

Take n Bake Dinner Pickup @ Parish Hall; 2-5pm; $16 ea or $30 for 2; Call 503.812.8046 to order Juniors ……………..Tri-Tip Dinner @ Nazarene Church; 4-7pm; $15 per Person, $28 per Couple

WHO Show Concessions @ Fairgrounds; 8am-Noon

Seniors ……………..Princess for a Day @ Inner Beauty Salon (2505 Hwy 101 N-Across fr Fred Meyer); 11am-1pm

Walk-Ins; $20 Queen for a Day @ Inner Beauty Salon (2505 Hwy 101 N-Across fr Fred Meyer); 9-11am by Appnt; $30

Rummage Sale @ Fairview Grange; 8-4pm; By Donation Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

All School Event: Hypnotist Show @ THS Auditorium; 7pm; Adults $7, Students $5; Concessions by All Classes Freshmen …………Pancake Breakfast @ Parish Hall; 7-10am; Adults $7, Child 10 & Under $5

Sophomores …..“Ride for the Kids” Horse Playday @ Tillamook Fairgrounds Pavilion; 10am; $35 per rider

Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South); 10am-4pm; By Donation

Juniors …………Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza; 10am-4pm; By Donation

Seniors …………Bake Sale @ Nazarene Church; 8:30am-Noon; By Donation

Bake Sale @ St. Alban’s Church; 9:45am-11am; By Donation

Combined Senior/Freshman Class Hawaiian Dinner @ Fairgrounds; 4-7pm; Adults $12, Child 10 and Under $8

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19: NO SCHOOL

All School Event: Stud Muffin Volleyball @ THS Main Gym; 7pm; By Donation; Concessions by All Classes Sophomores …..Smores Cookie Mix in a Jar Pickup @ St John’s Church; Noon-2pm

Juniors ……………..Cow Poop Bingo @ Silver Stream Jersey Farm; $25 per Ticket; Winner gets $500

Cheer & Dance Clinic @ THS; 10am – Noon; $10 per participant

Seniors ……………..50’s Dinner @ THS Cafeteria; 4-7pm; $8 per person

Elks Cake Auction @ Elks Lodge; 5-7pm; By Donation

Krispy Kreme Donut Pickup @ THS; 10am-3pm; $12 per dozen; Call 503.812.1660 to order

Pig-n-Blanket Pickup @ THS; 10am-3pm; 6 for $12; Call 503.812.1660 to order

7 Layer Dip Pickup @ THS; 10am-3pm; $15

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21-CORONATION NIGHT/ALUMNI BASKETBALL GAME-THS 7:00PM

ON GOING EVENTS

FRESHMAN: Dawn Richardson 503.457.6467

Valentine Plush with Candy; $5; 503.812.4802

Hire a Freshman: 503.457.6467

50 50 Raffle at All Dinners & Breakfast

Scrap Metal, Pop Cans, Rummage: For Pickup call 503.457.6467

SOPHOMORE: Shelley Hurliman 503.812.5469

Take & Bake Chicken Enchilada or Lasagna: $16 ea or 2 for $30; email: thstakenbake@gmail.com or call 503.812.8046

Valentine Dipped Pretzel Sticks; 4 for $3: 503.812.9986 or email: sophgrams18@gmail.com

THS Cheeseman Gear Beanies & Bags: 503.812.5469

Smores Cookie Mix in a Jar; $10 each; 503.812.5469 or email: foxhurliman@gmail.com

Pop Cans: 503.801.1899

Scrap Metal: 503.801.0816 or 775.443.8690

Hire a Soph: 503.809.1173 or 503.801.1359

JUNIOR: Kelsey Petty 503.812.6661

Valentine Goodie Bag: $5 each; 503.812.6661 or email: pettyk@tillamook.k12.or.us

Hire a Junior: 503.801.1226

Cow Poop Bingo: $25 per ticket for chance to win $500 503.833.2026

Pop Can Drop Off @ 3505 Maple Lane, Tillamook

Cinnamon Rolls: 6 for $12 or 12 for $20; 503.801.8338

French Bread Pizza: 503.801.8338 or 503.812.6446

Scrap Metal: 503.833.2026

SENIOR: Amy Braden: 503.812.1660

Boxed Lunches (delivered 2/16) $8; Call 503.812.1660

Krispy Kreme Sales; $12 Dozen; 503.812.1660

Take n Bake Pig n Blanket; 6 for $12; 503.812.1660

Val-O-Gram Balloon w/Candy; $6; 503.812.0130

7 Layer Dip; $15; email: lmckibbin@embarqmail.com or call 503.812.1660

Rummage, Scrap Metal, Pop Can Pick Up; 503.812.1660

Hire a Senior: 503.812.1660



