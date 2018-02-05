Tillamook High School Charity Drive 2018 Schedule – Kickoff Assembly Tuesday Feb. 6th

Looking Back: The Manzanita Tornado
It’s that time of year again – when Tillamookians don’t have to cook many (if any meals) and there are all kinds of other goodies, events and more about town … IT’S CHARITY DRIVE! The kick-off assembly is Tuesday February 6th at 9:58 am … and then the events begin – February 9th – 19th Tillamook High School 65th Annual Charity Drive to benefit Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and our local community. Here is the schedule of events in a convenient PDF – save to your smart phone for easy reference.
Here is a list of the daily events, as well as the on-going fundraisers. Like the Tillamook High School Charity Drive Facebook Page click here for updates about events and fundraisers.
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Freshmen ………..Junior High Dance @ THS New Gym; 7-10pm; $8 per person
Sophomores …..Applewood Smoked Pork Dinner & Silent Auction @ Parish Hall; 4-7:30pm; Single $15, Couple $25, Child 10 & under $10
Seniors …………….Kid’s Art Camp @ THS Cafeteria; 3:30-5:30pm; $10
Junior High Night w/Seniors @ THS; 5-7pm; $10
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Freshmen ……….Socks & Soup @ THS Cafeteria; 7-10pm; Adults $7, Kids $5
Sophomores .. High Tea & Quilt Auction, Silent Auction @Methodist Church; 11am-3pm; Adult $10, Senior $9, Child $6
Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza; 10am-4pm; By Donation
Adult Paint Night @ POTB Officer’s Mess Hall; 6-9pm; $35. Call 503.842.2566 ext 2225 to Reserve Spot. Juniors ……………..Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South) 10am-4pm; By Donation
Father-Daughter Dance @ Averill’s Grange; 6-8pm; $10 per person; no more than $25 per family
Dodge Ball Tournament @ YMCA; 3-5pm; $10 per participant
Seniors ……………..Volleyball Camp @ THS; 1-3pm; $20 Basketball Camp @ THS; 1-3pm; $20
Turkey Dinner @ Nazarene Church; 4-8pm; Adults $12, Child 10 & under $8
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Freshmen …………Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza; 10am-2pm; By Donation
Juniors ………….Baseball Clinic @ East School; 12-2pm; $10 per participant
Seniors ………….Ham & Egg Breakfast @ Parish Hall; 7am-12pm; By Donation
Bake Sale @ Nazarene Church; 8:30am-noon; By Donation
Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South) 10am; By Donation
Combined Junior/Sophomore Class Ham Dinner @ Fairgrounds; Noon-6pm; Adults $12, Seniors $10, Child Under 12 $8 MONDAY, FEBRUARY 12
All School Event: Mr. THS Contest @ THS Auditorium; 7pm; Adults $7, Students $5
Freshmen …………Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class. Juniors ………….Southern BBQ Dinner @ Parish Hall; 4-7pm; Adults $15, Kids $12
Seniors ………….Fish Peddler Take-Over @ Fish Peddler; 4-7pm; Fish Peddler Menu w/portion donated to class. TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Concessions by All Classes at Basketball Games @ THS
Freshmen …………Mexican Dinner @ THS Cafeteria; 4-7pm; Adults $10, Child 10 & Under $8
Sophomores ……….Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class. Juniors ………….Rotary Cake Auction @ Rendezvous Restaurant; Noon
Half Time Event @ Boys Basketball Game; $5 per balloon
Flashlight Tag After Basketball Games @ THS; 7-8:30pm; $5 per participant
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Freshmen ……….Valentine Babysitting @ East School; 6-9pm $4 per hour for age 2 & under;$3 per hour age 2+ Sophomores …Steak Dinner & Silent Auction @ Nazarene Church 4-7:30pm; Single $15, Couple $25, Child Under 10 $10
Kiwanis Cake Auction @ Rendezvous Restaurant; Noon
Juniors ………..Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class. THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Freshmen …………Trivia Night @ Fern Café; 7-9pm; $7 per participant
Sophomores …..Lasagna Dinner @ Parish Hall; 4-7:30pm; Adult $12, Senior $10, Child Under 12 $8
Chairs 4 Charity Oral Auction @ Parish Hall; 6:30pm; Call 503.812.5469 for Information
East School Activity for East School Students @ East School; 3:30-5pm; $5 per child
Seniors ………….Yo Time Frozen Yogurt Takeover @ Yo Time; 4-9pm; Yo Time Menu with portion donated to class.
Skate Party @ Fairgrounds; 6-9pm; $8, includes 2 Raffle Tickets
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16: NO SCHOOL
All School Event: Donkey Basketball @ THS Gym; 7pm; Adults $9, Students $7; Concessions by All Classes Freshmen …………Spaghetti Dinner @ THS Cafeteria; 4-7pm; Adults $8, Child 10 & Under $6 Seniors ………….Boxed Lunch Delivery; $8; Call 503.812.1660 to Order
Rummage Sale @ Fairview Grange; 8-4pm; By Donation
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Freshmen …………Jedi Training @ East School; 9am-Noon; $10 or 2 for $15
Rummage Sale @ THS Cafeteria; 9am-3pm; By Donation
Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South); 10am-2pm; By Donation
Sophomores …..Rummage Sale @ East School; 9am-4pm; By Donation
Fun Run @ Tillamook Junior High; 9am; $15 per Participant
Take n Bake Dinner Pickup @ Parish Hall; 2-5pm; $16 ea or $30 for 2; Call 503.812.8046 to order Juniors ……………..Tri-Tip Dinner @ Nazarene Church; 4-7pm; $15 per Person, $28 per Couple
WHO Show Concessions @ Fairgrounds; 8am-Noon
Seniors ……………..Princess for a Day @ Inner Beauty Salon (2505 Hwy 101 N-Across fr Fred Meyer); 11am-1pm
Walk-Ins; $20 Queen for a Day @ Inner Beauty Salon (2505 Hwy 101 N-Across fr Fred Meyer); 9-11am by Appnt; $30
Rummage Sale @ Fairview Grange; 8-4pm; By Donation Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18
All School Event: Hypnotist Show @ THS Auditorium; 7pm; Adults $7, Students $5; Concessions by All Classes Freshmen …………Pancake Breakfast @ Parish Hall; 7-10am; Adults $7, Child 10 & Under $5
Sophomores …..“Ride for the Kids” Horse Playday @ Tillamook Fairgrounds Pavilion; 10am; $35 per rider
Car Wash @ Old Roby’s (Showplace South); 10am-4pm; By Donation
Juniors …………Car Wash @ Main Street Pizza; 10am-4pm; By Donation
Seniors …………Bake Sale @ Nazarene Church; 8:30am-Noon; By Donation
Bake Sale @ St. Alban’s Church; 9:45am-11am; By Donation
Combined Senior/Freshman Class Hawaiian Dinner @ Fairgrounds; 4-7pm; Adults $12, Child 10 and Under $8
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19: NO SCHOOL
All School Event: Stud Muffin Volleyball @ THS Main Gym; 7pm; By Donation; Concessions by All Classes Sophomores …..Smores Cookie Mix in a Jar Pickup @ St John’s Church; Noon-2pm
Juniors ……………..Cow Poop Bingo @ Silver Stream Jersey Farm; $25 per Ticket; Winner gets $500
Cheer & Dance Clinic @ THS; 10am – Noon; $10 per participant
Seniors ……………..50’s Dinner @ THS Cafeteria; 4-7pm; $8 per person
Elks Cake Auction @ Elks Lodge; 5-7pm; By Donation
Krispy Kreme Donut Pickup @ THS; 10am-3pm; $12 per dozen; Call 503.812.1660 to order
Pig-n-Blanket Pickup @ THS; 10am-3pm; 6 for $12; Call 503.812.1660 to order
7 Layer Dip Pickup @ THS; 10am-3pm; $15
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21-CORONATION NIGHT/ALUMNI BASKETBALL GAME-THS 7:00PM
ON GOING EVENTS
FRESHMAN: Dawn Richardson 503.457.6467
Valentine Plush with Candy; $5; 503.812.4802
Hire a Freshman: 503.457.6467
50 50 Raffle at All Dinners & Breakfast
Scrap Metal, Pop Cans, Rummage: For Pickup call 503.457.6467
SOPHOMORE: Shelley Hurliman 503.812.5469
Take & Bake Chicken Enchilada or Lasagna: $16 ea or 2 for $30; email: thstakenbake@gmail.com or call 503.812.8046
Valentine Dipped Pretzel Sticks; 4 for $3: 503.812.9986 or email: sophgrams18@gmail.com
THS Cheeseman Gear Beanies & Bags: 503.812.5469
Smores Cookie Mix in a Jar; $10 each; 503.812.5469 or email: foxhurliman@gmail.com
Pop Cans: 503.801.1899
Scrap Metal: 503.801.0816 or 775.443.8690
Hire a Soph: 503.809.1173 or 503.801.1359
JUNIOR: Kelsey Petty 503.812.6661
Valentine Goodie Bag: $5 each; 503.812.6661 or email: pettyk@tillamook.k12.or.us
Hire a Junior: 503.801.1226
Cow Poop Bingo: $25 per ticket for chance to win $500 503.833.2026
Pop Can Drop Off @ 3505 Maple Lane, Tillamook
Cinnamon Rolls: 6 for $12 or 12 for $20; 503.801.8338
French Bread Pizza: 503.801.8338 or 503.812.6446
Scrap Metal: 503.833.2026
SENIOR: Amy Braden: 503.812.1660
Boxed Lunches (delivered 2/16) $8; Call 503.812.1660
Krispy Kreme Sales; $12 Dozen; 503.812.1660
Take n Bake Pig n Blanket; 6 for $12; 503.812.1660
Val-O-Gram Balloon w/Candy; $6; 503.812.0130
7 Layer Dip; $15; email: lmckibbin@embarqmail.com or call 503.812.1660
Rummage, Scrap Metal, Pop Can Pick Up; 503.812.1660
Hire a Senior: 503.812.1660
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer