Tillamook High School 2018 Scholarships & Honors Awarded Wed. May 16th

Aziere, Allen – Mercy Western Washington University, Charity Drive Scholarship

Bailey, Sage – Portland State University, 4-H Project Scholarship – HEART, Tillamook County 4-H Association/TCCA Ice Cream Scholarship, 4 Years Free Scholarship – PSU Charity Drive Scholarship BOSSA Award

Bennett, Sydney – Grand Canyon University, THS Alumni, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship

Bradley, Claire – Oregon State University, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship, OHA Scholarship

Brown, Summer – Tillamook Bay Community College, THS Alumni Scholarship, First Class Scholars/TBCC

Crabtree, Levi – Linn Benton Community College, JB Thomas Scholarship, 4-H Project Scholarship – Livestock, Tillamook County 4-H Association/TCCA Ice Cream Booth, FFA Alumni Scholarship

Cooley, Kayla = Pacific University, National Honor Society Scholarship, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship, Dean Steidinger Scholarship, Jessie May Riggs Scholarship, TCCA Scholarship, Senior Preveiw Day Scholarship, Founders Scholarship, Dance Talent Award, Elks Founders Scholarship, Hampton Scholarship, Student College and Scholarships 2018

Diaz, Cassandra – Portland State University, Charity Drive Scholarship, Kiwanis Scholarship, Jessie May Riggs Scholarship, TCCA Scholarship, Lower Columbia Hispanic Council

Doud, Abigail – Oregon State University, Charity Drive Scholarship, Jessie May Riggs Scholarship

Durrer, Allyson – Tillamook Bay Community College, FFA Alumni Scholarship, Tillamook County Dairy Princess Scholarship

Fox, Vincent – Tillamook Bay Community College, Charity Drive Scholarship, First Class Scholar

Fuentes, Anahi – Tillamook Bay Community College First Class Scholar

Hopkes, MaKayla – Tillamook Bay Community College, Charity Drive Scholarship, First Class Scholar

Kottre, Brianna – Central Oregon Community College, Catholic Daughters Scholarship, Sheryl Kelly Memorial Scholarship, DeArmond Scholarship

Lachenmeier, Gabriel – Oregon State University, Top 10%

Lee, Carter – Missouri State University, MSU Provost Scholarship, MSU Out-of State Waiver Youth on Course Scholarship, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship

Lind, Kaela – Oregon Institute of Technology, Charity Drive Scholarship, Anderson DeArmond Scholarship, Jan Colleknon Scholarship, Student College and Scholarships 2018

Mattson, Anna – University of Oregon, THS Alumni Scholarship, Charity Drive Scholarship, Marvis Award

Malhotra, Akshita – Pacific University, THS Alumni Founders Scholarship, Senior Preview Day Scholarship

McKibbin, Elizabeth – George Fox University, Charity Drive Scholarship, TCCA Scholarship

Morales, Coral – Tillamook Bay Community College First Class Scholar

Jenck, Rachel – Oregon State University, Tillamook County 4-H/TCCA Ice Cream Booth Scholarship, 4-H Project Scholarship, HEART Tillamook County 4-H Association Scholarship, Charity Drive Scholarship

Obrist, Hallie – University of Washington, 4-H scholarship – Dairy PEO Star Scholarship, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship, Jessie May Riggs Scholarship, TCCA Scholarship

Oldenkamp, Anna – George Fox University, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship, Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship, Jessie May Riggs Scholarship, TCCA Scholarship

Ochoa, Brisney – Tillamook Bay Community College First Class Scholar

Ou, Haley – Oregon State University, Charity Drive Scholarship,

Student College and Scholarships 2018 Palominos, Fernando Tillamook Bay Community College, Padres Unidos Scholarship

Putman, Kara – Pacific University Wendy’s High School Heisman Scholarship,

Jerry Westerholm Athletic Scholarship, National Honor Society Scholarship, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship, TCCA Scholarship

Paledeni, Kalista – Brigham Young University, Elks – Local and District Scholarship, Top 10% Charity Drive Scholarship

Rosas, Abraham – Tillamook Bay Community College Howard Wagner Scholarship

Sanchez, Montserrat – Tillamook Bay Community College Padres Unidos Scholarship

Smith, Kaja – Pacific University, Odd Fellows Scholarship, Rotary Scholarship

Stevens, Alexis – U.S Air Force

Stevens, Megan – Central Oregon Community College, DeArmond scholarship

Tuel, Leif – Oregon Institute of Technology, Charity Drive Scholarship

Weeks, Austin – Cal Poly, Elks – Local and District, Jerry Westerholm Athletic Scholarship, Top 10 %, Kevin Barnes Memorial Scholarship, Jessie May Riggs Scholarship, Employment for Education Scholarship

Weber, Chloe – University of Hawaii, Charity Drive Scholarship

Werner, Baelie – Oregon Institute of Technology, Top 10%, AAUW Scholarship

Woods, Josi – Oregon State University, Gienger Family Scholarship, Top 10%, Charity Drive Scholarship

Woolfolk, Kathryn – Portland State University, THS Alumni Scholarship, 4 year free scholarship, PSU Anderson DeArmond Scholarship, Jessie May Riggs Scholarship, Sheryl Kelly Memorial Scholarship

Veek, River – University of Oregon, Top 10%, Charity Drive Scholarship, Anderson De Armond Scholarship

Verdin, Stephanie – Pacific University, Charity Drive Scholarship

Verdugo-Valdez, Miguel – Tillamook Bay Community College First Class Scholar Scholarship

Tillamook High School’s 2018 Graduation will be held on Friday June 1st at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. Seating is limited and you must have a ticket to attend.