Tillamook Forest Center: Killer Birds – June 29 & 30

Think birding is just a walk in the park? Think again! On June 29 from 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm and on June 30 from 11:30 to Noon, join us at the Tillamook Forest Center to learn how some birds stab their prey with their bills, while others hover low to stalk and hunt. Learn some of the not-so-friendly features of birds and see how they have adapted their predator skills.

Programs are free and open to all ages. For more details, call us at (503) 815-6800, visit our program & event calendar, or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tillamookforestcenteroregon to receive fun forest updates.

Killer Birds presentation – June 29 – 1:30 pm – 2:00 pm

and June 30 – 11:30 am to Noon

http://www.tillamookforestcenter.com//calendar/index.cfm?event=events.list

Tillamook Forest Center

45500 Wilson River Hwy, Tillamook

Phone: 503.815.6800

Website:

www.tillamookforestcenter.org



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

