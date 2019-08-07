Tillamook Forest Center Events – Aug. 9-11: Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Party, Friday, Aug. 9th

Join the Tillamook Forest Center staff for a variety of fascinating, forest-related programs. From Dutch oven cooking presentations to wildflower walks we’ve got something for everyone.

Most events are FREE and open to ALL AGES.

August 9 (Fri) 1:30 PM

Smokey Bear’s 75th Birthday Party

You’re invited to a very special bear’s birthday party! Join us at the Tillamook Forest Center on August 9th to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday. The festivities will take place from 1:30 to 3:30, and will include cake, prizes, songs, and games to honor our furry forest defender. There will even be a special appearance by the birthday bear himself! Don’t leave these birthday candles unattended—only YOU can help Smokey celebrate in style!

August 9 (Fri) 11:30 AM

Fire Lookouts | Alone in the Strike Zone

Who would want to live alone, miles and miles from their closest neighbor? Join a naturalist to take a journey through history and discover the dangers that fire lookout men and women faced living high above the canopy. Hear the stories of these brave individuals and see the equipment used on the front lines of fire detection then and now.

August 10 (Sat) 11:30 AM

Forest Bounty Walk

Long before dinner was just a shopping trip away, many people relied on the forest for food. Join us on a family-friendly stroll as we journey through four seasons in the Tillamook State Forest, and discover what Native Americans hunted and gathered in these woods. **Path is ADA accessible and easily trekked with strollers or wheelchairs.

August 10 (Sat) 1:30 PM

Incredible Insects

They are often seen as villains, but what if they’re superheroes in disguise? Join us for a short talk on the benefits that insects provide to humans and the environment, followed by a walk to a nearby meadow where we will go on an insect safari!

August 11 (Sun) 11:30 AM

August 11 (Sun) 1:30 PM

Bald Eagles | Soaring Scavengers

Bald eagles are mesmerizing and powerful beings. These large birds of prey build incredible nests, are efficient hunters and scavengers, and rely on forest streams and rivers for survival. Join us at the Tillamook Forest Center to learn fascinating facts about our national symbol.

Do you have an organized group that would like a special program about the Tillamook State Forest? Contact us in advance of your planned visit to see if we can accommodate your group.

For more information call 866-930-4646, or go to www.tillamookforestcenter.org.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

