Tillamook FEMA New Flood Zone Maps Forum at TBCC June 12th

EDITOR’S NOTE: We just received notice of this very important FEMA forum about the new flood zone maps that will impact changes to flood insurance and more happening TONIGHT – June 12th from 6 to 8 pm at TBCC. Watch for an overview of the information provided at the meeting.

This is a must attend if you are living or buying in an “A” or “V” Flood Zone. According Valerie Schuman, president of the Tillamook County Board of Realtors, “We have learned during our preparation for this FEMA event, we have become aware of drastic flood insurance policy changes that anyone living or buying property needs to know. They will have a year to sign up once the new maps are implemented on September 28, 2018. This is even important for you, your neighbors, clients, buyers, that are paying cash or do not currently have mortgages that would require flood insurance.”

Living & Building in a Flood Plain

Tuesday June 12th, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

@ Tillamook Bay Community College



Join us for this community meeting and Forum with these speakers:

Christine Shirley: National Flood Insurance Program Coordinator; Oregon Dept. of Land Conservation and Development

Sarah Absher: Director, Tillamook County Department of Planning and Community Development

We will be discussing a variety of topics and answering community questions.

FORUM TOPICS

code revisions

new flood maps

biological opinions

timelines for implementation

insurance policy changes

Oregon’s Statewide Planning Goals and Guidelines GOAL 7: AREAS SUBJECT TO NATURAL HAZARDS