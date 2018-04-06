Tillamook Farmers Market Kick-Off Party May 5 at Pacific Restaurant

Looking for something to do on Cinco de Mayo? Why not join the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce and Pacific Restaurant at their Tillamook Farmers Market Kick-off Party.

Tickets are $20 each, and will get you inside the door to enjoy an authentic Mexican-style buffet, live music and great company. Drinks will be available for purchase at the bar.

All proceeds from ticket sales will help support the Tillamook Farmers Market.

“This is our first year managing the Market and we want to start the season off in a fun way,” noted Sayde Walker, the Director of Communications for the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce; also serving as the new Market Manager.

While enjoying food, music and drinks, guests will also get an early glimpse of this year’s vendors at the “pop up market” display. Participating vendors include Brickyard Farms, Oregon Coast Lavender and Food Roots. Each will have a sampling of products for sale to help support the Market operations.

“We want to get people excited for the Market season, and what better way to do that then feed them food and show off some of the amazing, high-quality products that you can find for sale every Saturday at the Farmers Market,” said Walker.

The Chamber will also raffle off a gift basket filled with sample products from the Market.

The evening is also a good opportunity to find more literature on some of the programs and incentives the Market offers both youth and adults, and discover ways to help support sustainable, healthy food choices for our community.

More information about the event can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook event page, as well as the Tillamook Farmers Market Facebook page. Tickets are available at Pacific Restaurant or the Tillamook Chamber of Commerce Headquarters.