TILLAMOOK EVENTS HONORING OUR VETERANS

Friday, November 9th at 10:30am East Elementary School 3905 Alder Lane, Tillamook — An assembly planned by students to honor Veterans. The Coast Guard Honor Guard will present the colors and a cake social for Veterans will follow the event.



Saturday, November 10th – Werner’s Beef & Brew, 2807 3rd St., Tillamook Veterans & active duty military please join us this Saturday Nov. 10th to enjoy a FREE meal on us! We thank you for your service!



Sunday, November 11

Tillamook Air Museum at Port of Tillamook Bay Breakfast, 22nd Celebration

Free Shuttle bus from Transit Visitors Center to Air Museum for anyone who would like to attend. Catch shuttle at 7:30am, 8:30am, 9:30am or 10:15am 7:30-10:30am SOS Fundraiser Breakfast at Air Base Café

11am — 22nd Veterans Day Celebration at Tillamook Air Museum 

River City Bagpipes & Drums

USCG Color Guard 

Tillamook Community Chorus 

Traveling Military Museum 

Music by Buffalo Kitty Band

4pm Tillamook Elks Lodge Spaghetti Dinner & Honor Program 1907 Third Street, Tillamook

The Lodge is hosting their annual dinner with a program to honor the men and women who fought and defended our country. If a veteran needs a ride, contact the Lodge to arrange transportation. 503-842-6623