Tillamook Estuaries Partnership: We want your input! Workshops May 29, 30, 31

Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP) is in the final process of revising its Comprehensive Conservation and Management Plan (CCMP) to include all of Tillamook County’s estuaries and watersheds.

We have three workshops planned throughout the County in May:

May 29, 5:30-7:30 pm in Nehalem at the North County Recreation District

May 30, 5:45-7:45 pm in Tillamook at the Tillamook County Library

May 31, 5:30-7:30 pm in Pacific City at the Kiawanda Community Center

This work is being performed in cooperation with the University of Oregon’s Community Service Center. The plan is designed to ensure the health of Tillamook County’s estuaries and watersheds so that residents and visitors can continue to enjoy the bays and make productive use of surrounding lands.

The CCMP is being revised to include goals and objectives for the Tillamook, Nehalem, Netarts, Sand Lake, and Nestucca bays and watersheds. The plan sets a 10-year action plan to coordinate resources, strengthen commitments, and protect and enhance the natural resources of the bays and watersheds in the county. To ensure that the concerns and actions outlined in the plan are relevant to current conditions, TEP is inviting any interested members of the public to join us in reviewing the draft changes.

The public is invited to attend these workshops and assist TEP with ensuring the CCMP includes appropriate actions that ensure the long-term health of all of the estuaries and watersheds in Tillamook County.

If you have any questions regarding the Tillamook Bays CCMP update or public workshops, please contact: Lisa Phipps at (503) 322-2222 or lphipps@tbnep.org; or Michael Howard, Assistant Program Director for the Community Service Center at (541) 346-8413 or mrhoward@uoregon.edu.