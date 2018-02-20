Tillamook Estuaries Partnership 2017 Year in Review Feb. 22

Habitat Restoration, Water Quality Monitoring, a Native Plant Nursery, the Explore Nature series of events, Bounty on the Bay – Would you like to learn more about these programs and projects of the Tillamook Estuaries Partnership (TEP)?

Join us and find out more about our 2017 work for Tillamook County’s watersheds and estuaries during our Year in Review on Thursday, February 22nd, 5:30 p.m. in the main conference room of the Port of Tillamook Bay.

We’ll start with a brief introduction and overview of our projects in Tillamook County and then guests can meet TEP staff and ask questions in an open house style exhibition of our 2017 programs and projects including Water Quality Monitoring, Habitat Restoration, Education and more. As TEP is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Garibaldi, our mission is to conserve and restore Tillamook County’s estuaries and watersheds in their entirety.

This event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served.

The Port of Tillamook Bay is located at 4000 Blimp Blvd., two miles south of the City of Tillamook, off Hwy 101.

Please contact Valerie at Tillamook Estuaries Partnership with any questions: (503) 322-2222, or RSVP via email to valerie@tbnep.org



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

