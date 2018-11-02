Pages Navigation Menu

Tillamook Creamery Offers Local Discount Beginning Nov. 1st, Winter Hours

The new Tillamook Creamery visitor experience opened this summer with significant fanfare and welcomed tens of thousands of visitors over several record-breaking attendance months. In recognition of the patience and support for this project from the local community, the Creamery has decided to launch a new Local Residents Discount. Beginning on November 1, any Tillamook County resident can receive 10 percent off all purchases at the Tillamook Creamery (excluding alcohol). Residents can present a government-issued form of identification showing any of the local Tillamook County zip codes at any register at the Creamery to receive their discount. The discount will be available year-round.

In response to suggestions from locals and visitors, the Creamery is also enhancing their breakfast menu, with a number of new hearty favorites including:
• Chicken Fried Steak & Cheddar Egg
• Baked Omelette (with bacon, classic mac and cheese sauce and seasoned potatoes, baked in a castiron skillet and topped with Tillamook Sharp Cheddar)
• Cheddar Biscuit & Gravy with Brisket
• Farmer’s Breakfast (scrambled eggs, griddled sausage patty topped with Tillamook Sharp Cheddar and country sausage gravy)
The new breakfast menu will be available daily between 8 and 10:30 am.
The Creamery will also be switching to new fall/winter hours beginning on November 5. On weekdays (Monday through Friday), the Creamery will be open from 8 am to 6 pm. On weekends (Friday and Saturday), however, the Creamery will be open longer hours from 8 am to 8 pm.
In addition to these regular new features, the Tillamook Creamery is also planning a number of special events leading into the holiday season. Local residents are encouraged to check the calendar of events at Tillamook.com/Creamery for updates and details on events and activities happening at the Creamery throughout the year. Some of the upcoming events include:
• Nov. 10-12: Veterans Day Weekend 10% discount for all veterans and active military
• Nov. 24: Christmas tree lighting event
• Throughout December: Holiday concerts by local musicians, photos with Santa and more!


