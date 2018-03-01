Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center Hosts Musical Event Featuring 3 Local Groups on March 10th

The Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center (TCWRC) will host a community music presentation event at 7pm on Saturday, March 10th at the United Methodist Church in Tillamook. Admission to the event is free with a suggested donation of $10.

The event will be a music extravaganza featuring 3 local ensembles. This family friendly event will begin with a collection of pieces performed by the local group Ear Candy. This eclectic group includes; Tim Berthelson on violin, Sherah Berthelson on flute & pan pipe, Jeanna Stephens on Cello, and Joan Petty on piano. The group has been performing together for a few years and is sure to delight music lovers of all ages.

Following Nelson & Hines, the renowned Tillamook folk guitar duo, will perform a collection of easy listening folk pieces. This group has developed a growing list of fans as they are headed into their 5th year of Northwest performance. Bring your own singing voices too for a fun sing-a-long opportunity right before intermission!

The evening will conclude with the smooth jazz sounds of Jazzatti-tude. This fantastic ensemble consists of Sydney Elliott on vocals, Bob Brook on guitar, Doug Proctor on keys, Leo Lawyer on percussion, and Darwin Turner on bass. They live and perform locally, and recently played at the Seaside Jazz Festival. Jazzatti-tude plays swing, samba, bossa, and more. Bring your dancing shoes and prepare to tap your toes to some classic jazz tunes!

All of the proceeds raised will support the existing programs of TCWRC including the Tillamook County Shelter, violence prevention activities, youth violence prevention projects, the Advocacy Center, and 24 hour Helpline.

The Tillamook County Women’s Resource Center is a non-profit organization made up of committed individuals from all walks of life, both paid staff and volunteers. We are all working together to eliminate domestic and sexual violence in our community. For more information about this event, or the services offered through the Resource Center call our main office at (503) 842-9486.