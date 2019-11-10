TILLAMOOK COUNTY WELLNESS: It’s Diabetes Awareness Month – Know Your Numbers, Know Your Risk; Annual Diabetes & You Seminar Nov. 12th

November is National Diabetes Awareness month. Tillamook County Wellness is all about “Making Healthy Happen” – We are on a mission to prevent type 2 diabetes and support people in managing their disease if already diagnosed.

Annual visits to your healthcare provider are the best way to find out if you are at risk and to learn what steps you can take to improve your health. This is also the time of the year when most insurance plans are nearing annual renewal for coverage so it’s a perfect time to schedule a yearly wellness exam, a service that is covered in full by most insurance plans.

Our Wellness partners at Tillamook County Community Health Centers, Adventist Health, and the Rinehart Clinic all offer preventive health screenings throughout the county. To make healthy happen in your life, schedule a visit with your primary care provider or establish care with one of our local providers:

Adventist Health – Tillamook

Tillamook Medical Plaza

1100 Third Street, Tillamook, OR 97141

(503) 842-4444

Pacific City Medical Office

38505 Brooten Road, Pacific City, OR 97130

(503) 965-6555

Manzanita Medical Office

10445 Neahkahnie Creek Rd, Manzanita, OR 97130

(503) 368-6244

Women’s & Family

1011 Third Street, Tillamook, OR 97141

(503) 815-2100

Rinehart Clinic

230 Rowe Street, Wheeler, OR 97147

(800) 368-5182

Tillamook County Community Health Centers

Central County Health Center

801 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141

(503) 842-3900

North County Health Center

276 South Hwy 101, Rockaway Beach, OR 97136

(503) 355-2700

Mobile Clinic – Coming Soon!

Medical, Dental and Behavioral Health Services

Annual Diabetes & You Seminar November 12th

In support of this special month, Adventist Health Tillamook and the Tillamook County Diabetes Coalition, is sponsoring their “Diabetes and You” Annual Seminar on Tuesday, November 12th from 9:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Tillamook Seventh-Day Adventist Church lower level conference room.

Adventist Health Tillamook and the Tillamook County Diabetes Coalition have gathered an informative line-up of speakers, including Jennifer Hedden, MD; Shelyna Thawer-Rice, NP; and Dusti Linnell, PhD. The speakers will discuss topics such as Latent Autoimmune Diabetes in Adults, Understanding Your Gut Microbiome, and Diabetes and Kidney Health. The event includes information on how to include more movement in your life for better health and how to prepare healthy food. A delicious heart-healthy lunch is included.

In less than 30 years it is projected that 1 in 3 Americans will have diabetes. The diagnosis of diabetes carries increased risk for several serious complications: heart disease, stroke, kidney disease and blindness, just to name a few. Being diagnosed with diabetes doesn’t mean you will experience these health complications, but it does increase your risk for them significantly. Come learn about the lifestyle changes that can help prevent or even turn around this diagnosis at this fun and inspiring event. For more information or to RSVP contact Sue Phillips-Meyer at 503-815-2443 or susan.phiilips-meyer@ah.org.

Take the Pre-Diabetes screening test, and then make an appointment with your primary care physician. If you have pre-diabetes, there are steps you can take now and PREVENT getting diabetes later …



For more local health and wellness information, visit tillamookcountyhealthmatters.org or follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.