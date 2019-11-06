Tillamook County Veterans Day Events, Special Meals, Deals for Veterans

Veterans Day, Monday November 11, 2019 – Here are the local programs, links to national meals/deals, and the program for the 23rd Veterans Day Celebration at the Tillamook Air Museum.

Friday, November 8th from 9:00 AM to 10:00 PM

Veterans Day Recognition

East Elementary School

3905 Alder Ln, Tillamook, OR 97141

Donavan Goff, Iraq War veteran and VFW Post 2848 Commander – Guest Speaker

Here is a link to special meals/deals (nationwide) for Veterans:

https://www.blogs.va.gov/VAntage/67508/veterans-day-discounts-2019/

Sunday, November 10th from 1 to 5 pm

Rockaway Beach Lions Club Spaghetti Dinner for Veterans



VETERANS OF FOREIGN WARS POST & AUXILIARY 2848

PRESENT THE 23rd VETERANS DAY CELEBRATION

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2019 at 11:00 AM

Monday, November 11, 2019 –

At TILLAMOOK AIR MUSEUM

“THEY SERVE”

On The Battlefront and On The Homefront

* TRAVELING MILITARY MUSEUM

* SOS FUNDRAISER BREAKFAST @ AIR BASE CAFÉ SERVED 7:30-10:30AM

Veterans Day Recognition 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Tillamook Naval Air Station Museum

6030 Hangar Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141

Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association ride-in, River City Bagpipes and Drums, Posting of Colors by U.S. Coast Guard, Music by the Tillamook Community Chorus, patriotic songs by Kathy Forbes, live band – Buffalo Kitty, Taps by Caryn Backman, Northwest Quilts of Valor presentation, Guest speaker – Gordon and Heidi McCraw, fly-over by Oregon Air National Guard

23rd Veterans Day Celebration

Host: Tillamook Naval Air Station

Sponsors: VFW Post 2848 and the Post 2848 Auxiliary

Co-sponsors: TCTD “The Wave”, Tillamook Naval Air Station Museum, and the Confederated Tribe of Siletz

EVENT PROGRAM:

1100 Monday, November 11, 2019

MC: Captain Joel Stevens, Oregon Army National Guard

0930 – 1000 Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association arrives

1030 Patriotic music Buffalo Kitty Band – Past performers for USO Tours.

1100 Program Begins

• “March on the Colors”

• Portland Metro Pipe Band entry & Posting of Colors by U.S. Coast Guard

• Pledge of Allegiance led by Capt. Joel Stevens

• Star Spangled Banner, performed by Kathy Forbes

• Invocation by Pastor Ron Watson

• VFW Auxiliary President Karen Allenbrand – Bells for Peace

• Introduction of our host: Tillamook Air Museum

• Recognition of our Sponsors: Tillamook County Transportation District, Safeway of Tillamook, Tillamook Rental Center

• Introduction of special guests and dignitaries

• Recognition of all veterans by branch of service

Performance of service anthems by: Tillamook Community Chorus and members of the Tillamook High School Choir, Leader Jerilee Henderson

• Keynote Speakers – Gordon McCraw, Chief Aerographer’s Mate US Navy

Chief Aerographer’s Mate Gordon McCraw (Navy Retired)

Chief Aerographer’s Mate Gordan McCraw (Retired) spent a little over 20 years in the Navy, enlisting in early 1973 he spent 10 years as an Air Traffic Controller and then 10 years as a meteorologist. Because of a special program offered after his second enlistment, he spent no time at sea. He was, however, stationed at several duty stations that had some bad disasters which explains his job today, and his Humanitarian Service Medal and his Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal from the extra efforts and work done to help others after those disasters. He has the National Defense Service Medal for Vietnam and Desert Storm, and, his weather detachment received the Meritorious Service Medal for their work during Desert Storm. Among his other medals he was also awarded the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for special work he accomplished while being the Chief in Charge of the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Detachment in New Orleans. In addition to 3 separate tours in New Orleans, he was also stationed in Cuba, Illinois, California and even spent some time as a dependent spouse between enlistment in England. We know him as our local weatherman, Emergency Manger and Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant.

He is married to Heidi McCraw, herself a 6-year Navy veteran Radioman or RM, she was also stationed in Cuba, you can guess who she met there and ended up marrying. She was stationed in London and New Orleans and now has a full-time job keeping Gordon in line and on time.

They have two adult children; their son Scott lives in Portland now and their daughter Whitney lives in Tillamook.

• Buffalo Kitty Band/musical performance

• Donavan Goff, VFW Post 2848 Commander, Karen Allenbrand, Auxiliary 2848 President and the Northwest Quilts of Valor Organization- special presentation to local veterans

• Kathy Forbes performing “God Bless America”

• Taps by Caryn Backman

• Benediction by Pastor Ron Watson

• Portland Metro Pipe Band – Amazing Grace

• “Retiring of the Colors”

• Portland Metro Pipe Band closing March and USCG

THERE WILL BE A FLYOVER OUTSIDE THE AIR MUSEUM AT 1:30 PM

(*Weather permitting)

Other events and activities today:

o Ride in – The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association – South side of hangar 10AM

o Bouncy House for kids –after the program, located at Kids Play area west side of hangar.

o Officers Mess Hall – Lunch – Life Change Fellowship Church will provide a free home cooked meal for Veterans and families from noon till 2PM. o Tillamook Elks Lodge honors our Veterans – At 4:00 PM the Tillamook Elks Lodge, at 1907 Third Street in Tillamook, will host a spaghetti dinner and a Veterans’ Day honor program.

This program could not be possible without the generous support of the community and these sponsors:

Monday, November 11, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM

Veterans Day Lunch

Tillamook Naval Air Station – Officer’s Mess Hall

6825 Officers Row 482, Tillamook, Oregon

Sponsored by the LifeChange Christian Fellowship Church

Monday, November 11, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Veterans Day Dinner

Tillamook Elks Lodge

1907 Third Street, Tillamook, Oregon

Free dinner for veterans and their family, provided by the Tillamook Elks Lodge