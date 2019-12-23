TILLAMOOK COUNTY: VACANCIES ON TOURISM ADVISORY COMMITTEE

The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners is accepting applications to fill vacancies on the Tillamook County Tourism Advisory Committee. We are seeking two citizen-at-large members to represent South County, and a Lodging Provider to represent North County. The Tourism Advisory Committee is composed of nine members who review tourism-related grant applications, advise the Board of Commissioners on proposed policies for the use of Tillamook County Transient Lodging Tax (TLT) funds and other matters involving tourism or tourism-related facilities.

There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service. The application forms are available on the County website under the Board of Commissioners’ page – click here. Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ Office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on January 13, 2019. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3403 and for more information about the Tourism Advisory Committee, please call Rachel Hagerty at 503-842-3404.