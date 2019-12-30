Tillamook County to Increase Impaired Driving Enforcement For New Year’s Holiday

The holidays are a time of celebration, full of excitement and endless festivities. Oftentimes, these celebrations bring higher numbers of impaired drivers to the roads, endangering those drivers and others.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police, Tillamook Police Department, Rockaway Beach Police Department, and Manzanita Police Department have collaborated this New Year’s Holiday to increase impaired driving enforcement by deploying all available officers to ensure a safe environment for New Year’s Eve by adding extra personnel to focus on high visibility patrols and the apprehension of suspected impaired drivers.

Sheriff Horton asks that if you are planning to have holiday parties or festive gatherings, please make smart choices and plan out how you’re going to get home safely once the celebration ends. Designate a sober driver and encourage your friends to do the same. If you are the designated driver, make a commitment to 100% sobriety to keep you and your friends safe. If you see an impaired driver on the road, contact local law enforcement immediately. Doing so could save the life of the driver, passenger, and others on the road. And, if you have a friend who is about to drive impaired, take away their keys and help them make a plan to get home safely — it will be the greatest gift you ever give them.