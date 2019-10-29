Tillamook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Annual Dinner/Auction Nov. 30th – A Light in the Dark

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team is holding its annual fundraising dinner and auction on November 30th from 6pm to 9pm, at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds. This year’s theme is “A Light in the Dark” in memory of former SAR Coordinator Deputy Dean Burdick.

Tickets for the event are $25.00 and can be reserved and purchased online or at the door of the event. Dinner will be a tri-tip buffet provided by Papa Bear’s Smoked Meats and dessert furnished by Megpie’s Bakery in Pacific City. Beverages have been donated by The Fern Restaurant and Pelican Brewing Company.

There will be live music, silent and live auctions, guest speakers, and raffle events. The key-note speaker will be former Tillamook County Juvenile Department Director and friend of Deputy Burdick, Dan Krein. The evening will celebrate Deputy Burdick’s passion and commitment to the Search and Recuse program and to the citizens of Tillamook County.

The Tillamook County Search and Rescue Team responds to up to 100 calls for service per year and is comprised of about 40 active volunteers. These volunteers assist the Sheriff’s Office in responding to reports of lost or missing individuals, those in need of rescue or medical care and assisting with special projects and logistics during major events. Volunteer SAR members are required to attend numerous mandatory trainings in evidence collection, first aid, map and GPS navigation, and recovery skills. The annual SAR fundraising dinner and auction provides much needed additional funding to support the Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue missions and to continue to train volunteer SAR members.

For more information or if you want to donate an auction item, contact: Sydney Elliott, elliottsydney98@gmail.com

Reserving your tickets is encouraged for this popular event. For reservations and tickets, go to: bit.ly/FB_SAR