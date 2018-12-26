Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Sponsors Crime Prevention, Personal Safety Seminars Jan. 12th & Jan. 26th

On Saturday, November 10, 2018 , the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office sponsored The National Rifle Association’s award-winning crime prevention and personal safety seminar, Refuse To Be A Victim® at the Pacific Coast Bible Church in Pacific City, OR. There were 37 participants in the program who all overwhelmingly found the material and instruction useful and applicable to their lives and safety.

The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office will be sponsoring additional seminars and scheduled the following upcoming locations:

Central County: January 12th, 2019 at Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, 5995 Long Prairie Rd, Tillamook, OR 97141.

North County: January 26th, 2019 at Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue District, 36375 Hwy 101 N., Nehalem, OR 97131

Each program will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is open to teenagers and up. Registration is $5.

To register, contact NRA Refuse To Be A Victim Instructor Anthony Bettencourt at 503-815-3354 or TillamookRTBAV@gmail.com. In order to have enough materials, pre-registration is required.

Refuse To Be A Victim® teaches easy to understand methods to avoid dangerous situations and prevent criminal confrontations. Seminar participants were presented with a variety of common sense crime prevention and personal safety strategies and devices that could be integrated into their personal, home, automobile, telephone, technological, and travel security.

Most found home and automotive security to be the most applicable, but all found something to apply to their security consciousness and ability to avoid being victimized.

An interesting and unexpected comment that was heard by several attendees was that being an NRA program, they were tentative in attending and were pleased there was no political agenda and less than a minute was spent talking about firearms.

This program was developed in response to nationwide requests for crime prevention seminars. Since 1993, Refuse To Be A Victim has been endorsed by law enforcement members throughout the United States for its positive impact. With more than 7,000 instructors, seminars have been held in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Trinidad and Tobago.