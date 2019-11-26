Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Search & Rescue Assist with Paraglider Rescue Monday Nov. 25th; Light in the Dark-Search & Rescue Dinner/Fundraiser Nov. 30th

Yesterday, Monday November 25th at about 3 pm, Tillamook County Sheriff’s received a call for assistance near the Anderson View Point on Cape Lookout. A paraglider had launched from the view point and was caught by a gust of wind and pushed into the tops of the trees where he was entangled. The Sheriff’s Search and Rescue along with Netarts Oceanside Fire were involved with locating and rescuing the paraglider.



Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office provides Search and Rescue throughout Tillamook County and conducts many operations every year. The TCSO team of highly trained and motivated volunteers brings special skills, equipment, and provides their personal time to assist the Sheriff’s Office with exceptional Search and Rescue services.

The Search and Rescue Team is comprised of trained volunteers whom specialize in all aspects of search and rescue that includes: Search Techniques, Land Navigation, Man Tracking, Rescue and Recovery, and First-Aid. An overhead team trained in incident command systems, command post operations, search management, and directs searches in the field. The Search & Rescue Coordinator is Deputy Bill Cloud.

If you are interested in joining Search and Rescue, please review the requirements and application at https://www.tillamooksheriff.com/search-rescue.



The annual TCSO Search and rescue Dinner is on November 30th, and tickets are still available.

TICKETS: $25/seat or $200/table (8 seats per table)

Reserve your tickets through Evite: http://evite.me/Hgu1WEGZrf

Buy tickets: paypal.me/SARauction

For more information, contact Sydney Elliott at (503) 347-2860 or elliottsydney98@gmail.com