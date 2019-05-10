Tillamook County Sheriffs Offer Free Boat Inspections May 19th

Tillamook County – On May 19, 2019, the Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division will be conducting FREE boat inspections in the East parking lot at Tillamook County Fairgrounds from 10am until 2pm.

Deputy Awe and Deputy Greiner will be there to conduct the inspections and answer questions. Safety Inspection stickers will be given to all boats that pass inspection.

Start the boating season out right, by knowing your boat is safe. Remember wear your lifejacket at all times. Lifejackets should be in good condition with no rips or tears.

Boater Education Cards are required for all operators of boat motors 10 horsepower and above.

Deputies can also answer other water safety questions.