Tillamook County Science Fair Tomorrow April 5th, East Elementary

Tomorrow, Thursday, 4/5/18, the Tillamook County Science Fair will be held at East Elementary School,3905 Alder Lane in the carpeted gym. Doors will open at 5:30pm and close at 7:00pm.

Projects will include Best of Fair from South Prairie Elementary 3rd grade Science Fair, Garibaldi Elementary School Wide Science Fair (K-5th), East Elementary 6th Electrical Engineering/Robotics Fair, Tillamook High School’s International Science and Engineering Fair, and projects from Tillamook High School Robotics Competitions.

(Visited 4 times, 1 visits today)

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer