Tillamook County Science Fair Tomorrow April 5th, East Elementary

Roll out the red carpet for Riverbend Players
Tomorrow, Thursday, 4/5/18, the Tillamook County Science Fair will be held at East Elementary School,3905 Alder Lane in the carpeted gym. Doors will open at 5:30pm and close at 7:00pm.
Projects will include Best of Fair from South Prairie Elementary 3rd grade Science Fair, Garibaldi Elementary School Wide Science Fair (K-5th), East Elementary 6th Electrical Engineering/Robotics Fair, Tillamook High School’s International Science and Engineering Fair, and projects from Tillamook High School Robotics Competitions.