Tillamook County Roads – Public Works to Close Hobsonville Point Drive Tues. April 10 – Thurs. April 14

Please be advised that the Road Department will be closing Hobsonville Point Drive (Bay City) beginning Tuesday, April 10th, 2018 through Thursday, April 12th, 2018. The County Road Crew will be replacing a failing culvert at approximately Milepost 1.373.

If you have any questions, please call our office.

Tillamook County Public Works

503 Marolf Loop Road

Tillamook, OR 97141

503-842-3419

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer