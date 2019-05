Tillamook County Road Notice of Closure: McCormick Loop at Beeler Road May 22nd

Tillamook County Road Department is replacing a failing culvert on McCormick Loop Road on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. The failing culvert is located +/- North of Beeler Road. That portion of the road will be closed from 9:00 am to approximately 3:00 pm. If you have any questions, please call Tillamook County Public Works at 503-842-3419.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer