Tillamook County Public Works Curl Bridge Load Posting Notice, Construction

In the letter dated August 13, 2019 to all the residents, Tillamook County Public Works received a letter from the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Bridge Engineer recommending that the County place a 3-ton weight limit on the Curl Bridge. ODOT further recommended closure of the bridge in November if the bridge is not improved.

Public Works has been working with engineering consultants to design, obtain permits and easements for a new permanent concrete bridge that will be placed immediately upstream of the existing bridge. Public Works has awarded a contract to Farline Bridge, Inc. to construct the new bridge beginning today, September 16, 2019. Farline plans on mobilizing a crane to the east side of the bridge before the weather changes. Farline provided a construction schedule to Tillamook County with a final completion of the bridge by November 1, 2019. The new bridge should not be load posted. The existing bridge will be strengthened to ensure vehicles can safely pass over the existing bridge if weather or material acquisition becomes an issue.

We will keep you informed if anything changes on the schedule. If you have any questions about this process, please call the Public Works office at 503-842-3419 or by email at claity@co.tillamook.or.us. Please don’t hesitate to call the office if you have any concerns or would like more information.