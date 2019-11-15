Tillamook County Property Tax Due Date Extended

From Denise Vandecoevering

Tillamook County Assessor/Tax Collector

My most sincere apologies for any inconvenience the closure of the courthouse this week (November 12-15) may have caused. This closure is beyond my control but was the right thing to do under these circumstances. The safety of the individuals who work at or have business at the courthouse is our main concern. Until the courthouse reopens to the public, tax payments can be put in the mail, paid online or paid by phone.

Our website is: www.co.tillamook.or.us. We will extend the Nov. 15 due date one business day for each business day we cannot be in the courthouse to accept property tax payments. If you have questions regarding your taxes or your values, I encourage you to pay the amount on your statement to ensure you get the discount, then come talk to the appraiser for your area when the courthouse has been cleared and is open again. If a correction is warranted, a refund can be issued. Again I apologize but this was the best option under these circumstances.