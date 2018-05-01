Tillamook County Master Gardener Plant Sale May 5

The Tillamook County Master Gardeners Association Annual Plant Sale is Saturday, May 5 at the Tillamook County Fairgrounds 4-H/FFA Livestock Pavilion. Doors open at 9 am and will close at 2 p.m.

A variety of garden plants, including tomatoes, other vegetables, perennials, native plants, houseplants, and shrubs will be available. We are featuring tomato varieties adapted to produce well in our coastal climate. The Master Gardeners Help Desk, Garden Garage Sale and many local vendors will be onsite. The Tillamook FFA club will be selling beautiful hanging baskets. NEW THIS YEAR – Garage Sale Silent Auction.

Proceeds will benefit the programs and scholarship fund of the Tillamook County Master Gardeners Association as well as Future Farmers of America and 4-H activities. This popular annual event brought over 1,500 gardeners last year, so come early and bring your yard wagons.

The 4-H/FFA Livestock Pavilion is on the west side of the Tillamook County Fairgrounds, 4603 Third St, and Tillamook.

For more information visit our website at http://extension.oregonstate.edu/tillamook/mg/tcmga or ‘Like us’ on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/tillamookmastergardeners/



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

