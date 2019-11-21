Tillamook County Library Board Vacancy

The Tillamook County Library is seeking applications for new a board member for the library board of directors.

We are seeking people who are passionate about our libraries with a variety of skill sets including, but not limited to, communication, public relations, budgeting, policy review, and library science. This dynamic seven-member board is responsible for the development of library policies and procedures and acts as an advisory board to the Board of County Commissioners on matters relating to the library. There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for meaningful public service.

Application forms are available on the county website under the Board of County Commissioners’ page – Committee applicationBoard of County Commissioners’ page – Committee applicationBoard of County Commissioners’ page – Committee application. Applications should be emailed to Isabel Gilda in the commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on December 23, 2019. For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3403; for more information about the library board, please call Sara Charlton at 503-842-4792.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)