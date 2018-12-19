Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity: Hope for the Holidays!

As a local resident enjoying a quiet coastal life with her beloved dog, Anndell suddenly found herself unable to return home after pipes broke under her house. All water access was cut off and both bathrooms were destroyed by the flooding. Anndell has been forced to live in a hotel the past seven weeks while the issues are being resolved. After years of helping her late husband manage building projects and running a bed and breakfast, Anndell has been instrumental in keeping on top of the major work that needs to be completed. However, there was still one project she desperately needed assistance with, rails to help her safely in and out of her home.

While researching where she could find help to assist in this endeavor, Anndell came across information about Tillamook County Habitat for Humanity and our Ramps and Rails program. Since 2016, this program has helped 18 seniors, people with disabilities, and veterans remain safe in their home. Anndell was the perfect candidate for assistance and today she received the early Christmas gift of three new railings being installed thanks to Habitat Volunteer Stuart Symons.

After seeing this portion of the project completed Anndell has a restored hope that she will soon be back in her home. To help support individuals like Anndell, you can give a financial gift online at www.tillamookhabitat.org. Together we can build homes, community and hope!



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

