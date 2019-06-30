Tillamook County Grub Clubs Provide FREE Summertime Lunches for Kids All Ages 1 to 18

The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Professional photographer and Manzanita resident Paul Hughes has captured a... Read more →
GRUB CLUB – Free, summertime lunches for kids 1-18 every weekday in locations throughout Tillamook County – in Nehalem at NCRD, Rockaway Beach at Rockaway Beach City Park, Bay City at the Skate Park, various locations in Tillamook, including the Tillamook County Main Branch of the Library, Pine St. Apartments, Champion Apartments, Tillamook United Methodist Church and St. John’s Church. Come to a Grub Club near you every weekday and join us for a free lunch!
INTERESTED IN HELPING? Contact a sponsor near you about Volunteer Opportunities.
GRUB CLUB BAYSIDE
Bay City United Methodist Church
Sponsor – Linda Melgoza—503-377-2679
Lunches Served Noon to 12:30 pm
June 17th—August 23rd
No lunch – July 4th
Bay City Skate Park 4th and A Street, Bay City United Methodist Church Rainy days only
Rockaway Beach Park and Recreation District Rockaway Beach
City Park N. Coral Street
July 8th—August 23rd
No lunch July 4th
NBM GRUB CLUB
Nehalem Bay Methodist
Sponsor – Bobbie Mosher—503-368-5612
Lunches Served Noon to 12:30 pm
June 12th—August 30th
North County Recreation District, 36115 9th Street, Nehalem
TUMC GRUB CLUB Tillamook United Methodist Church
Sponsor – Kelli McMellon—503-842-2224
June 10th to August 16th
No lunch July 4th and August 7‐10
12:00 pm—12:30 pm
Tillamook United Methodist Church, 3808 12th Street, Tillamook
Pine Street Apartments, 403 Pine Street, Tillamook
12:00 pm—12:30 pm
Champion Apartments, 4317 Brookfield Avenue, Tillamook
11:30 am—12:00 pm
Tillamook Library, 1716 3rd Street, Tillamook
11:15 am—11:45 am
GRUB CLUB
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 602 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook
Sponsor – 503-842-2242
Lunches served 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
June 5th—August 2nd
*Hot Meals
SNAP sign‐up and information. Department of Human Services 4670 East 3rd Street Tillamook
503‐842‐4453 or 877‐317‐9911
http://www.oregon.gov/DHS/assistance/foodbeneits/pages/index.aspx
Tillamook County Grub Clubs are supported by Oregon Food Bank-Tillamook County Services 1760 Wilson River Loop P.O. Box 1344 Tillamook, 503‐842‐3154.
COMMUNITY SPONSORS
Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services, USDA Summer Food Service Program, Oregon Department of Education Child Nutrition Program, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, OSU Extension Program, Tillamook County Creamery Assoc., Safeway of Tillamook, Tillamook Fred Meyer, Food Basket Marketplace, Mohler Co-Op, Tillamook United Methodist Church, St. John’s United Church of Christ, God’s Lighthouse, Bay City United Methodist Church, Meals for Seniors
OFB‐TCS provides support to 30 agencies serving Tillamook County communities.
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer