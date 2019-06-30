Tillamook County Grub Clubs Provide FREE Summertime Lunches for Kids All Ages 1 to 18

GRUB CLUB – Free, summertime lunches for kids 1-18 every weekday in locations throughout Tillamook County – in Nehalem at NCRD, Rockaway Beach at Rockaway Beach City Park, Bay City at the Skate Park, various locations in Tillamook, including the Tillamook County Main Branch of the Library, Pine St. Apartments, Champion Apartments, Tillamook United Methodist Church and St. John’s Church. Come to a Grub Club near you every weekday and join us for a free lunch!

INTERESTED IN HELPING? Contact a sponsor near you about Volunteer Opportunities.

GRUB CLUB BAYSIDE

Bay City United Methodist Church

Sponsor – Linda Melgoza—503-377-2679

Lunches Served Noon to 12:30 pm

June 17th—August 23rd

No lunch – July 4th

Bay City Skate Park 4th and A Street, Bay City United Methodist Church Rainy days only

Rockaway Beach Park and Recreation District Rockaway Beach

City Park N. Coral Street

July 8th—August 23rd

No lunch July 4th

NBM GRUB CLUB

Nehalem Bay Methodist

Sponsor – Bobbie Mosher—503-368-5612

Lunches Served Noon to 12:30 pm

June 12th—August 30th

North County Recreation District, 36115 9th Street, Nehalem

TUMC GRUB CLUB Tillamook United Methodist Church

Sponsor – Kelli McMellon—503-842-2224

June 10th to August 16th

No lunch July 4th and August 7‐10

12:00 pm—12:30 pm

Tillamook United Methodist Church, 3808 12th Street, Tillamook



Pine Street Apartments, 403 Pine Street, Tillamook

12:00 pm—12:30 pm

Champion Apartments, 4317 Brookfield Avenue, Tillamook

11:30 am—12:00 pm



Tillamook Library, 1716 3rd Street, Tillamook

11:15 am—11:45 am

GRUB CLUB

St. John’s United Church of Christ, 602 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook

Sponsor – 503-842-2242

Lunches served 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

June 5th—August 2nd

*Hot Meals

SNAP sign‐up and information. Department of Human Services 4670 East 3rd Street Tillamook

503‐842‐4453 or 877‐317‐9911

http://www.oregon.gov/DHS/assistance/foodbeneits/pages/index.aspx

Tillamook County Grub Clubs are supported by Oregon Food Bank-Tillamook County Services 1760 Wilson River Loop P.O. Box 1344 Tillamook, 503‐842‐3154.

COMMUNITY SPONSORS

Oregon Food Bank – Tillamook County Services, USDA Summer Food Service Program, Oregon Department of Education Child Nutrition Program, Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon, OSU Extension Program, Tillamook County Creamery Assoc., Safeway of Tillamook, Tillamook Fred Meyer, Food Basket Marketplace, Mohler Co-Op, Tillamook United Methodist Church, St. John’s United Church of Christ, God’s Lighthouse, Bay City United Methodist Church, Meals for Seniors

OFB‐TCS provides support to 30 agencies serving Tillamook County communities.