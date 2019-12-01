Tillamook County Giving Guide Profiles Local NonProfits

Just in time for year-end giving, the Tillamook County Pioneer and Fulcrum Community Resources are proud to present the third annual Tillamook County Giving Guide. The printed guide was sent to every address in Tillamook County and arrived in mailboxes this week. The profiles of 27 local nonprofits provide information about donations, events, volunteer opportunities and more. There are over 100 nonprofits in Tillamook County that provide necessary services in our rural community – our roots, our lives, our futures are entwined … a gift to any enriches all.

Please consider LOCAL nonprofits as you make your year-end giving decisions. Looking for volunteer opportunities? Check out the Giving Guide – this is your go-to for information about local nonprofits.

Watch for profiles of these nonprofits and other organizations doing good things in our community.

Click here to view the 2019-20 Giving Guide: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tCutk3aAuQZUq4NL94SxLvdnzCPkYimq/view

