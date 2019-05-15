TILLAMOOK COUNTY FAIR’S TALENT SHOW APPLICATION DEADLINE JUNE 14th

The Tillamook County Fair Board wants to remind all those talented people of Tillamook County that the entry deadline for this year’s Talent Show is 5:00 pm, June 14th. This year there are three age groups, 1-9, 10-17 and 18 and above. Application forms are available online at here or go to Tillamookfair.com for more information, and at the Fair Office. Come show us what you’ve got!