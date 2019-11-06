Tillamook County Fairgrounds hosts the Holiday Bazaar and Market Nov. 8 & 9

‘Tis the season – and the first holiday bazaar at Tillamook County Fairgrounds is onFriday, November 8th from noon-7pm and Saturday, November 9th 10am-5pm, and includes hand-crafted, one of kind treasures for Holiday decorating, Christmas gifts or any occasion. With over 50 vendors, there is something for everyone!

Many delicious products to offer- homemade candies, brittles, cookies, fudge, kettle corn/popcorn and more!

Paparazzi, handcrafted jewelry, natural polished stones & crystals

Handmade blankets in different patterns and sizes- from babies to adults.

We have beauty products and services; Mary Kay, Color Street Nails, farm fresh goats milk soaps, lotions, bath bombs & salts

Lula Roe clothing, Western clothing and accessories, hypo-allergenic alpaca blankets and clothing

Chalk Couture signs, home décor (even Christmas décor), wind chimes, and lamps.

Usborne Books, Young Living Essential Oils, Scentsy, Pampered Chef, Pottery- something for your home or a gift for someone special.

Hand Crotched aprons, headbands, kitchen towels, pot holders, handmade leather journals and more.

We even have products for those cats and pups in your home, treats and toys!

Fresh Floral Arrangements and wreaths from Riverside Floral by Leilani Martin!

You won’t want to miss this – Friday, November 8th noon-7pm and Saturday, November 9th 10am-5pm.

4603 East Third Street in Tillamook! For more information check our website at Tillamookfair.com or call 503-842-2272.

Breakfast, lunch and snacks made Fresh Daily, will be sold for your enjoyment, in the TCF Cafe!