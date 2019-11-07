Tillamook County Fair Board Vacancy

The Tillamook County Fair Board is seeking dedicated members to join them in the planning and management of the Fair and Fairgrounds. We are seeking individuals with various skill sets including, but not limited to: effective communications, team based philosophy, mid to heavy equipment operation, project management, animal husbandry and event planning. If you have a passion for the fair and want to be part of a hard-working, action-oriented board, please apply. There is no financial compensation, but there is ample opportunity for public service. The successful applicant will serve a three-year term.

Membership application forms are available on the County website under the Board of Commissioners’ page – https://co.tillamook.or.us/Documents/COMMITTEE%20%20APPLICATION_2019.pdf Applications should be e-mailed to Isabel Gilda in the Commissioners’ office at igilda@co.tillamook.or.us by 5:00 p.m. on December 23, 2019.

For more information on how to submit an electronic application, call Isabel Gilda at 503-842-3403. Questions about the fair board? Please call fair director Camy VonSeggern at 503-842-2272.