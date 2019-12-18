TILLAMOOK COUNTY EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT: Advisory: High Wind Watch from Thursday Dec. 19 evening until 080:00AM Friday, Dec. 2

* WHAT…South winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible near beaches and headlands.

* WHERE…In Washington, the south Washington coast. In Oregon, the north Oregon and central Oregon coasts.

* WHEN…From Thursday evening (Dec. 19) through Friday morning (Dec. 20).

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Coastal headlands are characterized by high, rocky shores and steep sea cliffs.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTH OREGON COAST … SOUTH WASHINGTON COAST … CENTRAL OREGON COAST

Instructions:

A High Wind Watch means hazardous high wind conditions are favorable in and close to the watch area in the next 12 to 48 hours. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.