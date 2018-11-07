Tillamook County Election Results – UNOFFICIAL

Oregon and Tillamook County joined the “wave of women” elected with Kate Brown’s re-election as governor, Tiffiny Mitchell as State Rep. for District 32, and Mary Faith Bell’s election to the Tillamook County Board of Commissioners.

There will be new faces in some places – Bay City has a new mayor, Christopher Kruebbe and the Tillamook PUD has new board members, David Burt and Mike Gardner.

Only Measure 102 garnered enough votes to pass – Allows local bonds for financing affordable housing with nongovernmental entities. Requires voter approval, annual audits.

All the other state measures 103, 104, 105 and 106 were defeated.

North County Recreation District’s special levy passed; as did Manzanita’s additional tax on marijuana.

Below are Tillamook County’s unofficial numbers, along with some state numbers as well, showing statewide and/or districtwide numbers.

NOVEMBER 6, 2018

GENERAL ELECTION RESULTS (Final update for the night.)

Voter Turnout 68.8% – UNOFFICIAL 12:30 am 11/7/18

We have 20 days to certify the final results for this election.

Total Number Registered: 19,271

Total Number Voting: 13,258

Precincts Reporting: 29 of 29 as of 11/6/18 @ 8 PM

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS, 5TH DISTRICT

Mark Callahan Republican 5686

Dan Souza Libertarian 197

Marvin Sandnes Pacific Green 199

Kurt Schrader Democrat, Independent 6735

STATE

GOVERNOR – Tillamook County*

Aaron Auer Constitution 201

Nick Chen Libertarian 156

Kate Brown Democrat, Working Families 5569

Knute Buehler Republican 6561

Patrick Starnes Independent 458

Christ Henry Progressive 76

Democrat Kate Brown captures her first full term as Oregon governor.

Governor

91% Reporting 7:52 a.m. November 7

Kate Brown D i 832,673 49%

Knute Buehler R 749,499 45%

STATE SENATOR, 16TH DISTRICT

Betsy Johnson

Democrat, Independent, Republican 6703

Ray Biggs Constitution 1304

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 10TH DISTRICT

Tillamook County #

David Gomberg, Democrat, Independent, Working Families 2103

Thomas M Donohue Republican 2172

DISTRICT#

Incumbent David Gomberg re-elected.

State House District 10- 98% Reporting 7:55 a.m. November 7

David Gomberg D i – 17,371 57%

Thomas Donohue R – 13,025 43%

STATE REPRESENTATIVE, 32ND DISTRICT

Vineeta Lower Republican 3698

Randell Carlson Liberterian 249

Tiffiny K Mitchell Democratic, Working Families 3905

Brian P Halvorsen Independent, Progressive 431

NONPARTISAN COUNTY

COMMISSIONER POS #3

Mary Faith Bell 6696

Adam Schwend 5285

TILLAMOOK PUD, SUBDIVISION 2

(4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1)

Edwin L Jenkins 675

Patti Tippett 732

David Burt 785

DISTRICT

TILLAMOOK PUD, SUBDIVISION 4

(4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1)

Mike Gardner 1032

Ken Phillips 889

DISTRICT

TILLAMOOK PUD, SUBDIVISION 5

(4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1)

Barbara A Trout 1543

Walt Porter 740

29-154 NORTH COUNTY RECREATION DISTRICT RENEWAL OF CURRENT FIVE-YEAR LOCAL OPTION TAX FOR GENERAL PURPOSES

Yes- 1670

No – 620

29-156 MERGER OF THE FAIRVIEW AND WILSON RIVER WATER DISTRICTS (FROM FAIRVIEW WATER)

Yes- 428

No – 254

29-157 MERGER OF THE FAIRVIEW AND WILSON RIVER WATER DISTRICTS (FROM WILSON RIVER WATER)

Yes – 91

No – 51

CITY OF BAY CITY

MAYOR (2 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 1)

Christopher Kruebbe 328

Shaena Peterson 287

29-155 CITY OF MANZANITA IMPOSES CITY TAX ON MARIJUANA RETAILER’S SALE OF MARIJUANA ITEMS

Yes – 269

No – 158

CITY OF GARIBALDI

CITY COUNCIL (4 YEAR TERM, VOTE FOR 2)

L Marlene Westerfield 127

Norm (Bud) Shattuck 152

Paul Daniels 196

Tim Hall 183

