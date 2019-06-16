Tillamook County Earns National Achievement Award for Health

Tillamook County has been recognized with an Achievement Award from the National Association of Counties (NACo). The awards honor innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents.

NACo recognized Tillamook County for its efforts to improve community health and quality of life through the work of Tillamook County Wellness. More than 40 organizations are working collaboratively to shape the places residents live, work, play, learn and age to help make the healthier choices the easier choices.

According to county commissioner, Bill Baertlein, “This award exemplifies the level of on-going commitment our community partners have for investing in the health and well-being of our county residents. This is quite an honor. We want to recognize the passion and hard work of our coalition partners who have helped make this happen.”

NACo President Greg Cox said, “Counties implement innovative programs that enhance residents’ quality of life every day. This year’s Achievement Award-winning programs demonstrate how counties build healthy, safe and vibrant communities across America.”

Nationally, awards are given in 18 different categories that reflect the vast, comprehensive services counties provide. The categories include children and youth, criminal justice, county administration, information technology, health, civic engagement and many more.

NACo will recognize award-winning counties at its 2019 Annual Conference and Exposition July 12-15 in Clark County, Nevada.

Started in 1970, NACo’s annual Achievement Awards program is designed to recognize county government innovations. Each nominee is judged on its own merits and not against other applications received.

For information about Tillamook County Wellness and how you can get involved, contact tillamookcountywellness@gmail.com. Visit our website, www.tillamookcountyhealthmatters.org

and follow Tillamook County Wellness on Facebook.

