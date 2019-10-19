Tillamook County Drugs, Sharps and Vape Pens Take-Back Day Oct. 26th

EDITOR’S NOTE: Following up from Neal Lemery’s summary of the opioids summit (https://www.tillamookcountypioneer.net/opioid-summit-energizes-community-response/), getting rid of unused prescription and other drugs is a big first step towards reducing unauthorized usage. If you can’t make it to the drug take-back event, see the link for drug take back locations in the region, some available seven days a week.

Tillamook County will be participating in the National Drug Take-back Day on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The event will be free and will be held at the Tillamook Community Health Center (801 Pacific Ave., Tillamook) from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm. Residents may leave medicines in their original containers but should remove or mark out personal information. All medicines will be accepted at this event, from over-the-counter (OTC) medicines to restricted prescription drugs.



Sharps will also be accepted at this event. Sharps – needles, syringes – must be fully contained in red plastic sharps containers and separated from drugs.

“Unused pharmaceuticals pose a risk to both the environment and public health and safety. These drugs can contaminate water sources and marine life, since their components can often pass through wastewater filtration systems. The goal of this collection is to get and keep abused drugs from getting into the wrong hands or from being disposed of incorrectly,” states David McCall, Tillamook County Solid Waste Program Manager. “We are organizing this collection event in coordination with community partners, and we are fortunate that we have our local Sheriff’s office that collects these same unwanted medicines year-round. We hope that this special collection will raise awareness of the need to dispose of unwanted medicines properly,” McCall adds.

E-Cigarette & Vaping Devices Disposal Information

To help combat the continued vaping health crisis across the country, DEA will be collecting vaping pens and cartridges at take-back collection sites. Through discussions with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), DEA has determined that vaping pens without the internal batteries are considered household hazardous waste, the exact same waste designation as the collected pharmaceuticals and can therefore be co-mingled with these materials. Pens with batteries in them, however, are a different waste stream designation and, more importantly, are considered a potential fire hazard. For those that have batteries that cannot be removed, please inform the consumer to call their local hazardous waste management facility or they can check with large electronic chain stores who may accept the devices for proper disposal.

The Tillamook County Solid Waste Department will have collection containers on site to accept vaping pens with batteries as well.



Locations for medication drop boxes in Tillamook County, and the region:

ASTORIA- Columbia Memorial Hospital 2111 Exchange St. Astoria, OR

CANNON BEACH- Cannon Beach Police Dept 163 E Gower St. Cannon Beach, OR

LONGVIEW – PeaceHealth St. John Medical. 1615 Delaware St. Longview, WA

SCAPPOOSE – Scappoose Police Department, 33568 E. Columbia Ave. Scappoose, OR

SEASIDE- Providence Health 725 S Wahanna Rd. Seaside, OR

Seaside Police Dept. 1091 S Holladay Seaside, OR

St. HELENS – St. Helens Police Dept. 150 S. 13th St. St Helens, OR

TILLAMOOK – Tillamook Police Dept. 207 Madrona Ave. Tillamook, OR

Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office 5995 Long Prairie Rd. Tillamook, OR

VERNONIA – Vernonia Police Dept. 1001 Bridge St. Vernonia, OR

WARRENTON – Warrenton Police Dept. 225 S Main Ave. Warrenton, OR

WHEELER – Rinehart Clinic Pharmacy 230 Rowe St. Wheeler, OR

More information on this and other programs can be found on the Solid Waste website at http://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWastehttp://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWastehttp://www.co.tillamook.or.us/gov/SolidWaste or by contacting the Solid Waste Department at 503.815.3975 or via email at recycle@co.tillamook.or.us