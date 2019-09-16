Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) Grant Application Workshop September 25th

The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) will be hosting a Free Grant Writing Workshop on Wednesday, September 25th from 6:00 to 8:00pm in the Copeland Room at the Tillamook Public Library. This workshop will provide information to TCCC grant applicants, to assist them in preparing grant applications. Interested participants planning to attend should RVSP prior to the day of the workshop, to Kim at cava02@centurylink.net.

2020 Tillamook County Cultural Coalition Grants Available

TCCC, on behalf of the Oregon Cultural Trust, is soliciting requests from Tillamook County citizens and organizations interested in obtaining grant funding to develop projects that celebrate the arts, humanities, and heritage of our county.

To be considered for a fiscal year 2020 TCCC Grant, projects must address one or more of the following: cultural education, community arts, heritage, the environment, and/or traditions.

To be eligible, grant applicants must be an individual(s), a non-profit organization, or a governmental organization. Individuals must be residents of and organizations must maintain registered headquarters in Tillamook County. Priority will be given to activities that will benefit a significant number of Tillamook County residents.

Grants funded in the past have ranged from $500 to $2,000.

Recipients of the 2019 awards include: Bay City Arts Center, City of Tillamook, Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, Lower Nehalem Community Trust, North Oregon Coast Symphony, Padres Unidos, Rockaway Beach Lion’s Club, and Tillamook Estuaries Partnership.

Grant applications are due: October 25, 2019. Detailed information about TCCC and the grant application are available at: http://www.tcpm.org/tccc.htm. Questions may be directed to TCCC at TillamookCCC@gmail.com. Applications will be reviewed and applicants will be notified of funding decisions mid-December.



About TCCC

The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition seeks to expand the awareness of our unique county culture. In doing so, we establish ways to honor and celebrate the arts, humanities and history that are part of our own story. In the process, our citizenry becomes more educated about our most valuable natural resource – the people in our community. The result is a more active, interested and creative environment in which to live and share our lives. Join our Facebook Group for regular news and updates.

Current TCCC board members are: Mike Arseneault (North), Reeva Wortel (North), Amanda Cavitt (North), Kristina Vatne (Central), Kristy Lombard (Central), Becky Cook (South), Bobbie Stirling (South), Kim Cavatorta (South)

The TCCC Board is now looking for an additional board member to represent Central Tillamook County. Volunteer board members must have a knowledge of and dedication to cultural endeavors in the county, be prepared to participate in regularly scheduled meetings, and participate with at least one working group. Members may be affiliated with a cultural organization, but will not represent that organization in discussion or voting. Board terms are three years. To obtain an application form or request more information, write to the Board Chair at TillamookCCC@gmail.com.

About the Oregon Cultural Trust

TCCC is the steward of funds received from the Oregon Cultural Trust for distribution in Tillamook County. Each year one-third of Trust monies in the fund go to 45 Oregon County Cultural Coalitions. Coalitions, in turn, grant those funds to local cultural programs or projects in their counties. To learn more about the Trust, go to www.culturaltrust.org. “When Cultural Trust funding goes up, we all benefit,” said Brian Rogers, Oregon Cultural Trust’s executive director. “Every dollar strengthens not just our cultural economy, but the quality of life that makes Oregon so special.”