Tillamook County Cultural Coalition Grants Funds to Eight Tillamook County Organizations

Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) board recently voted to award 2019 grant funds to eight Tillamook County cultural organizations. The Coalition administers and distributes Oregon Cultural Trust funding in Tillamook County. The organizations receiving 2019 funding are:

Bay City Arts Center, for The DaVinci Art Project (5th grade educational/experiential)

City of Tillamook, for preservation/restoration of Lucia Wiley mural at Tillamook City Hall

Garibaldi Cultural Heritage Initiative, for Garibaldi Historical Coast Guard Boathouse heritage/educational signage

Lower Nehalem Community Trust, for Teaching Trail signage at Alder Creek Farm

North Oregon Coast Symphony, for a concert with Neah-Kah-Nie High School students

Padres Unidos, for Mexican Ballet Folklorico Workshop

Rockaway Beach Lion’s Club, for Lost at Sea Memorial wayfinding sign

Tillamook Estuaries Partnership, for Shop at the Dock 2019 Contract Coordinator

Founded in 2002, the Oregon Cultural Trust (OCT) works to protect and stabilize Oregon cultural resources by creating a solid foundation for the future; expanding public awareness of the quality of, access to, and use of culture in Oregon; and ensuring that Oregon cultural resources are strong and dynamic contributors to Oregon’s communities and quality of life.

Each year, one-third of OCT funds go to 45 Oregon County Cultural Coalitions. Coalitions, in turn, grant those funds to local cultural programs or projects in their counties. The Tillamook County Cultural Coalition (TCCC) selects projects to receive funding in the following areas: education, community arts, heritage, environment, and traditions.

To learn more about the Trust, go to www.culturaltrust.org. For TCCC grant application guidelines and deadlines, visit www.tcpm.org/tccc.htm and like us on Facebook. TCCC is looking for new cross-county Board Members who are aligned with the Oregon Cultural Trust and TCCC missions to enhance local arts, heritage and humanities in Tillamook County. Contact TCCC at tillamookccc@gmail.com to request information on board membership.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)