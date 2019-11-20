Tillamook County Courthouse Reopened Monday, November 18th

The County reopened the courthouse yesterday morning, November 18th.

The courthouse closed on the afternoon of November 8th to allow for air testing and cleaning of office spaces and the HVAC system. A second round of testing throughout the courthouse following the cleaning documents that there are no air quality issues identified and there are no concerns for occupant health.

The property tax due date has been extended from November 15 to November 21.

Tax payments must be in the Tax Office or postmarked by November 21 to receive the discount. The County opted to extend the payment deadline instead of establishing a drop box, due to security concerns.

For more information go to the County website: www.co.tillamook.or.us