Tillamook County Courthouse Remains Closed Tomorrow Nov. 12th; Circuit Court to be held at Port of Tillamook Bay, Officers Mess Hall

UPDATE: Out of an abundance of caution, the Courthouse will continue to remain closed through tomorrow (Tuesday), November 12. The Tillamook County Courthouse building is closed until further notice and all Circuit Court operations will be held at 6225 Officers Row Tillamook beginning tomorrow, Tuesday 11/12/19. Hours of operation will be 8:00am to 5:00pm, closed 12:00pm to 1:00pm.

Another update will be provided tomorrow morning, November 12th. The county is working diligently to resume Courthouse operations as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

The Tillamook Courthouse at 201 Laurel Ave, Tillamook was closed due to an unknown odor on Friday afternoon, November 8th. Out of an abundance of caution for the health and welfare of the employees and visitors, the courthouse closed early for the holiday weekend. County offices are closed on Monday November 11th for Veterans Day. All departments outside the courthouse were unaffected and will operate as normal.

The County understands and apologizes for this significant inconvenience. There is no additional information at this time as it is still under investigation to identify the source of the and deem the courthouse safe.

Please watch the County’s website: www.co.tillamook.or.us for the most current open/closure information.