TILLAMOOK COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETINGS, ANNOUNCEMENTS – Holiday Closures; Public Meetings

The Tillamook County Courthouse elevator will be down for maintenance from Monday, December 16, 2019 to Friday, December 20, 2019. If you need assistance accessing the courthouse, please call to schedule assistance or to provide immediate assistance: 503-812-8769 (Kevin) or 503-812-4892 (Josh). The Tillamook County Courthouse is located at 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

There is NO Board Briefing scheduled on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 or Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

Christmas Day is an observed holiday for Tillamook County. All County offices in the courthouse will be CLOSED on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 and Wednesday, December 25, 2019. In addition, the Tillamook County Library, administrative offices in the Jail and Justice Facility, Public Works Department, Community Development Department, Surveyor’s Office, and the Health and Human Services Department and clinics will be closed.

The State Circuit Court, located in the County Courthouse will be OPEN on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 CLOSED on Wednesday, December 25, 2019.

New Year’s Day is an observed holiday for the County and the Oregon State Circuit Court. All County offices in the Tillamook County Courthouse and the Tillamook County Library, administrative offices in the Jail and Justice Facility, Public Works Department, Department of Community Development, Surveyor’s Office, and the Health and Human Services Department and clinics will be CLOSED on Wednesday, January 1, 2020.

A Leadership Team Meeting of the County Board of Commissioners with the Tillamook County Elected Officials and Department Heads will be held on Monday, January 6, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. The meeting will be

held in the Commissioners’ Meeting Rooms A & B in the Tillamook County Courthouse, 201 Laurel Avenue, Tillamook, Oregon.

The commissioners will attend a public hearing continuance on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. to hear appeal of #851-19-000105-PLNG for a conditional use approval of a similar use determination and installation of the Jupiter Submarine Cable System, a fiber-optic cable system and landing site in Tierra Del Mar.

The commissioners will attend a public hearing continuance on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. for the deliberation and consideration of the appeal of #851-19-000105-PLNG for a conditional

use approval of a similar use determination and installation of the Jupiter Submarine Cable System, a fiber-optic cable system and landing site in Tierra Del Mar.



Source: Tillamook County Pioneer

