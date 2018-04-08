Tillamook County Best of Fair Exhibition Celebrates Science Award Winners April 5th

Your hosts on the Coast
Alexa Tuma explains her award-winning Science Fair project.
Tillamook County students showed off a wide variety of science projects at East Elementary School on Thursday April 5th. All projects on display had won awards at their regional, state or national fair.
There were between 250 to 300 public attendees.
There were 76 projects.
27 projects from Garibaldi Elementary K-5
30 projects from South Prairie Elementary 3rd grade
8 projects from the East 6th grade Electronics and Robotics Fair
1 project from THS: State Terrestrial Robotics Competition
1 project from THS: State Underwater Robotics Competition
1 project from THS: Drone Competition
7 projects from THS International Science and Engineering Fair Competition
1 project from the THS: State Agriscience Fair Competition
The Garibaldi Fair was organized by Susan Shepard
The South Prairie Elementary Fair was organized by Carrie Lee
The East Elementary Electronics Fair was organized by Lisa McCredie
The THS Robotics Projects were organized by Mark Roberts
The THS International Science and Engineering Fair projects were organized by Clair Thomas
Source: Tillamook County Pioneer