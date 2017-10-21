Tillamook County Animal Aid: Calling all Joggers, Runners, Hikers, and easy strollers!

We need you! Tillamook Animal Aid is seeking folks to come out and Jog with our Dogs! We have some high energy dogs who are very eager to get some wiggles out. Can you help them? Our theory is that a tired dog is a GOOD dog! Yet we need help. If you’re looking to add a little exercise in your life, some flat land jogging, or a nice wooded hike, come out to our place! Grab yourself one of our awesome dogs and take off. The dogs would LOVE it! We have a feeling you’ll really enjoy it too, jogging for a cause!

We also have a lovely wooded trail to choose from for those who prefer a slower pace.

Just hop over to our super easy electronic application and come on out! CLICK HERE → https://goo.gl/forms/4FfOtYY3US6hgSj52

The mission of TCAA is to provide a safe haven for the community’s animals by protecting animal welfare and public safety through rescuing, reuniting, and finding forever homes for local animals in need.

