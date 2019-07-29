The Adventures of Paul Hughes
Professional photographer and Manzanita resident Paul Hughes has captured a... Read more →
The Tillamook County 4-H Fashion Revue will be held on Thursday, August 1,
2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the skating rink auditorium on the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.
All are welcome to attend!
Come see the sewing and crafting creations modeled on the runway by
Tillamook County 4-H youth. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the show.
A special call out to 4-H Alumni to attend and to join the show with their
creations. For questions or additional information, contact Phyllis at 503-842-4964.