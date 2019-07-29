Tillamook County 4-H Fashion Revue

The Tillamook County 4-H Fashion Revue will be held on Thursday, August 1,

2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the skating rink auditorium on the Tillamook County Fairgrounds.

All are welcome to attend!

Come see the sewing and crafting creations modeled on the runway by

Tillamook County 4-H youth. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of the show.

A special call out to 4-H Alumni to attend and to join the show with their

creations. For questions or additional information, contact Phyllis at 503-842-4964.

Source: Tillamook County Pioneer